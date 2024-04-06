Toho Water Authority Awarded Platinum Seal For Exemplary Environmental Commitment

Toho Water Authority, has been awarded the prestigious G480-20 Platinum Seal by Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) in recognition of their outstanding commitment to environmental excellence. Millennium Consulting LLC played a pivotal role in guiding Toho Water Authority through the intricate process of achieving this esteemed recognition.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millennium Consulting, LLC. a leading consulting firm specializing in sustainability and environmental initiatives, is proud to announce that our client, Toho Water Authority, has been awarded the prestigious G480-20 Platinum Seal by Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) in recognition of their outstanding commitment to environmental excellence.

Millennium Consulting, LLC. played a pivotal role in guiding Toho Water Authority through the intricate process of achieving this esteemed recognition. Leveraging expertise in environmental management and sustainable business practices, the consulting team worked closely with Toho Water Authority to develop and implement innovative strategies that align with the rigorous criteria set forth by AWE G480-20 standard.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Toho Water Authority on achieving the Platinum Seal from AWE. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability," said Jay Colmenero, President at Millennium Consulting LLC. "Our collaboration with Toho Water Authority exemplifies the positive impact that strategic environmental consulting can have on businesses striving to make a meaningful difference in the world."

The G480-20 Platinum Seal signifies AWE's highest level of accomplishment in sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. This award, earned by only four utilities in the United States to date, positions Toho Water Authority as a sustainability leader, while showcasing their exemplary efforts to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability within their operations. Toho Water Authority's achievement also demonstrates Millennium Consulting LLC's dedication to empowering clients in their pursuit of environmental excellence.

Millennium Consulting LLC provides professional and advisory services to the utility and energy industry. We offer more than 35 years of Utility, Public Sector Software, Information Technology, and Customer Information Systems (CIS) expertise. Millennium Consulting LLC is based in Orlando, Florida and can be reached at [email protected] or www.millenniumconsultingllc.com .

Media Contact

Jay Colmenero, Millennium Consulting LLC, 1 (407) 276-3230, [email protected], www.millenniumconsultingllc.com

SOURCE Millennium Consulting LLC