Tokara Solutions Honored as a 2024 SugarCRM Partner Award Winner

Tokara Solutions was recognized as the Emerging Reseller Partner of the Year (Global).

SugarCRM helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar's platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier. Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work.

"The entire Tokara Solutions team is ecstatic to be awarded the Emerging Reseller Partner of the Year (Global) by SugarCRM, a recognition that celebrates our dedication and expertise in delivering top-tier CRM solutions. This award is a reflection of our team's hard work and the innovative strategies we employ to empower our clients with the best CRM tools. Our commitment to excellence and our partnership with SugarCRM have been instrumental in our success, and we are excited to build on this achievement as we move into 2024!"

"We congratulate each of our partner award winners for their efforts to support outstanding business performance for Sugar customers worldwide and for their commitment to service excellence," said Clint Oram, SugarCRM's Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder. "They are distinguished for providing unparalleled expertise in leveraging the Sugar platform to help customers automate anything, accelerate everything, and anticipate what's next."

About Tokara Solutions

Comprised of experienced CRM developers, marketing automation consultants, and system engineers certified to accelerate business, Tokara Solutions remains dedicated to ensuring the customer's experience remains front and center. We have experience with hundreds of CRM projects large and small across a range of industries, from start-ups to enormously complex Fortune 500 enterprises.

Focusing on the Title & Escrow, Homebuilding & Real Estate, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Utilities industries, Tokara Solutions supports a wide range of businesses looking to improve on their current CRM software. In particular, our innovative Title 360 solution stands out by offering an unparalleled, comprehensive platform designed to meet the unique needs of the Title & Escrow sector. With Title 360, Tokara Solutions reaffirms its commitment to delivering specialized, industry-leading technologies that drive efficiency, growth, and competitive advantage for our clients.

Founded in Texas in 2009, Tokara Solutions is a global leader in providing professional services for SugarCRM and other CRM vendors. With a Client Service Rating of 97%, and over 18 years of CRM consulting experience, Tokara Solutions prides themselves on their ability to support businesses and enterprises of all sizes.

Media Contact:

Geoffrey Hodgson

[email protected]

817-527-8634

SOURCE Tokara Solutions