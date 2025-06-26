Tokyo-Based Jewelry Brand ENEY Launches Global Expansion, Merging Japanese Sensibility with Ethical Luxury

Born from the heritage of Matsuya Ginza and guided by Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd., ENEY introduces a new vision of diversity-driven, lab-grown diamond jewelry to the world.

TOKYO, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENEY is a fine jewelry brand born from Matsuya, one of Tokyo's most respected and historic department stores. Rooted in a distinctly Japanese sense of aesthetics, ENEY creates refined, minimal designs that reflect both quiet strength and modern sustainability.

The brand name "ENEY" is a blend of "any" and "energy," expressing a commitment to celebrating individuality and diversity through jewelry. Each piece is made to honor personal expression, while remaining timeless and intentional.

At the heart of ENEY's collection are lab-grown diamonds—physically and optically identical to natural diamonds, but produced without the social and environmental costs associated with traditional mining. With a focus on ethical luxury, ENEY appeals to a generation seeking beauty with purpose.

ENEY's product range includes earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces—crafted for those who appreciate subtlety, confidence, and minimal elegance. From everyday wear to editorial styling, the pieces are designed to adapt seamlessly to diverse identities.

ENEY's global expansion begins with a focus on style-conscious, culturally influential markets. Through collaborations with creatives, stylists, and media platforms, ENEY aims to connect with international audiences who value sustainability, craftsmanship, and contemporary relevance.

Global communications and brand development are led by Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd., a longstanding and trusted Japanese company specializing in synthetic diamonds. Their leadership ensures that ENEY's international journey is backed by technical excellence, credibility, and a deep understanding of ethical fine jewelry.

For more information, visit https://eney-global.com or follow on Instagram: @eney_global

mail: [email protected]

Media Contact

NORIKO TAKAHASHI, TOMEI DIAMOND.CO.JP, 81 365508292, [email protected], https://eney-global.com

SOURCE TOMEI DIAMOND.CO.JP