Tokyo-based Startup GATARI Makes Its International Debut at "ASTC 2025 Annual Conference"

GATARI Inc., a Tokyo-based Mixed Reality (MR) startup, will make its international debut at the ASTC 2025 Annual Conference in San Francisco, showcasing its proprietary platform Auris.

TOKYO, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GATARI Inc. (CEO: Shunichi Takeshita), a pioneering Mixed Reality (MR) startup, is proud to announce its very first overseas exhibition. The company will present its proprietary MR platform, Auris, at the ASTC 2025 Annual Conference held in San Francisco from September 5–8, 2025. This marks a major milestone for GATARI as it steps into the North American market.

• About GATARI and Auris

GATARI is redefining how people feel spaces by layering digital information over the real world. Its flagship platform Auris is the world's first MR system designed to deliver real-time, context-aware experiences across tourist attractions, cultural institutions, educational venues, and urban spaces.

Through just a smartphone and earphones, users can immerse themselves in stories, guided navigation, and spatial audio experiences that seamlessly blend with their surroundings.

• Tackling a Universal Challenge

Around the world, museums and tourist sites still rely heavily on signs, maps, and human guides—tools that often fall short in terms of accessibility, sustainability, and user engagement. For visually impaired individuals and international travelers in particular, understanding spaces remains a significant hurdle.

Auris addresses this global challenge by digitally mapping spatial structures and dynamically adjusting the experience based on the user's position, orientation, and movement—turning navigation into an inclusive, interactive, and inspiring journey.

• What Makes Auris Unique

Ultra-precise tracking: Visual SLAM + VPS for centimeter-level spatial mapping

Multi-device compatibility: Smartphones and earphones

No-code creation: Auris Editor enables easy deployment without specialized engineering

Interactive design: Physical item triggers for complex, story-driven experiences

With no physical installation required, venues can introduce immersive experiences instantly. Visitors, meanwhile, find themselves naturally drawn into interactive narratives through sound, all while moving freely in real-world spaces.

• Proven Success in Japan

Auris has already been deployed in leading cultural and public institutions, including:

Miraikan – The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation: Audio navigation enabling visually impaired visitors to independently explore exhibits

Museums and Art Galleries: Multilingual navigation features

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai : SENSPHERE, an inclusive experience celebrating sensory diversity

User feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing a desire to "use it again"—establishing Auris as a trusted platform for accessibility and immersion.

• What to Expect at ASTC 2025

At the ASTC exhibition hall, GATARI will showcase Auris through live demonstrations. Attendees can experience:

Core features of the platform

Multilingual audio navigation

Motion-sensitive responses (such as standing, sitting, or moving)

Accessibility-focused functions

All presented through intuitive English narration for global audiences.

• Looking Ahead

Following its ASTC debut, GATARI plans to launch Auris Editor as a SaaS platform, expanding partnerships with cultural institutions and urban developers across Europe, North America, and Asia. The company's vision is to evolve beyond tourism—spanning education, transportation, and city infrastructure—to become the global standard for "spatial UX layers."

Event Details:

Event: ASTC 2025 Annual Conference

Dates: September 5–8, 2025 (GATARI's showcase will run on September 6–7 only)

Booth Location: No. 401

Venue: Moscone Center, SoMa/Yerba Buena District, San Francisco , USA

, Official Website: https://www.astc.org/astc-2025/

• About Auris

Auris is a groundbreaking MR platform that creates immersive, never-before-experienced sensations—without the need for head-mounted displays. Using just a smartphone and earphones, users can dive into entirely new realities.

With GATARI's proprietary spatial scanning and self-localization system, plus a highly flexible no-code authoring tool, anyone can create immersive experiences anywhere. Auris is already being adopted in museums, cultural heritage sites, model homes, and exhibitions across Japan.

• About GATARI Inc.

GATARI is a Tokyo-based Mixed Reality startup on a mission to build the infrastructure where the digital and physical worlds converge. Founded in 2016 by CEO Shunichi Takeshita—creator of UT-virtual, Japan's largest student VR community at the University of Tokyo—GATARI blends deep human insights with advanced technology to change how people "see" reality.

Company Name: GATARI Inc.

Headquarters: 4F Daiki Building, 16 Kanda-Matsunaga-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Shunichi Takeshita

Established: April 2016

Business: Development of MR platform Auris and production of MR content

Website: https://gatari.co.jp/en

