Tokyo-Based Zenkyu Matcha Launches in the U.S., Bringing Authentic Kyoto Ceremonial Matcha to Tea Lovers Amid Global Shortage

Global demand for matcha is outpacing supply. From Los Angeles to London, cafés and wellness brands are competing for a limited harvest, driving prices of high-quality Japanese matcha to record levels. In the U.S., new tariffs and import bottlenecks have made authentic Kyoto matcha even rarer.

Against this backdrop, Zenkyu Matcha offers a sustainable and direct connection to Japan's most revered matcha farms. Sourced from Kyoto's finest ceremonial-grade tea gardens, the brand's matcha transforms a simple beverage into a mindful ritual —from the first whisk to the final sip—soothing, grounding, and beautifully intentional.

Each vibrant green serving is a moment to pause and reconnect. Selections include the Zenkyu Signature Blend and Uji Latte Blend. A subscription service is also available to automatically deliver your favorite matcha monthly or every two months. The batches are crafted by Tea Master Haruhide Morita, one of Japan's finest.

At the heart of Zenkyu lies its name and philosophy:

ZEN (禅) — from Zen Buddhism, representing calm and presence.

KYU (休) — meaning "pause" in Japanese.

Together, they embody a lifestyle rooted in awareness and tranquility.

"Preparing and enjoying matcha offers a moment to pause and reconnect—with oneself, with nature, and with the present moment," said Founder Kensuke Suji (Suji-san). "Zenkyu is not only about taste; it is about nurturing both health and mindfulness."

Crafted by Japan's Finest Tea Master

Zenkyu's matcha is first-harvest ceremonial-grade from Kyoto, blended and stone-milled under the expertise of Morita, a three-time champion in Japan's National Competition for Tea Appraisal Techniques. By using the entire tea leaf, Morita preserves the matcha's full nutritional and antioxidant profile, resulting in a flavor rich in umami and life.

Unlike many mass-sourced brands, Zenkyu's matcha is sustainably grown and crafted in small batches, ensuring each cup delivers both quality and authenticity.

A Ritual for Modern Wellness

Matcha has long been a symbol of mindfulness, the art of slowing down and savoring a moment of calm. Zenkyu Matcha brings this ancient practice into the modern wellness routine, offering a gentle, sustained energy boost without the crash. Each serving delivers a balanced combination of catechins, L-theanine, caffeine, and essential vitamins, supporting focus and relaxation in equal measure.

For more information, visit zenkyumatcha.com.

About Zenkyu Matcha:

At Zenkyu Matcha, our mission is to elevate matcha from a simple drink to a mindful ritual – a daily practice that fosters both health and mindfulness. We believe in the transformative power of preparing and enjoying matcha, helping you reconnect with yourself and embrace the present moment.

Media Contact

Katie Rose Cronin, Zenkyu Matcha, 6306993964, [email protected], https://zenkyumatcha.com/

SOURCE Zenkyu Matcha