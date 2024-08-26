Tokyo Dome and Nihon XR Center are developing an original XR attraction

We will be exhibiting at AWE Asia, the largest XR conference in Asia, from August 26th to 28th.

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nihon XR Center (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President: Taiga Kobayashi) has spearheaded the planning and development of an original XR attraction for Tokyo Dome Corporation.

Background of XR Attraction Development

With the mission of "promoting XR implementation at the best value," Nihon XR Center is currently developing XR games and attractions as its main business and providing XR training modules for major enterprises. Nihon XR Center has a global presence with offices in Japan, the US, and India.

Tokyo Dome Corporation, Japan's leading comprehensive entertainment company, operates a diverse range of facilities centered around Tokyo Dome City. With the establishment of the first domed multi-purpose stadium in Japan in 1988, it has continued to host countless memorable sports events and concerts. We at Tokyo Dome always strive to innovate by utilizing the latest technology to bring unforgettable experiences to our customers.

Features of the XR Attraction

Using the world's latest cutting-edge technology, Nihon XR Center and Tokyo Dome have collaborated to create an unprecedented experience that transcends the boundaries between XR and the physical realm. In the midst of returning inbound tourism and physical locations post-pandemic, this new XR experience will revolutionize the entertainment industry. The two companies will continue to contribute to the development of the industry by constantly innovating and creating the next generation of entertainment.

Participation in AWE Asia, the largest XR conference in Asia

Tokyo Dome and Nihon XR Center are excited to announce our joint exhibition at AWE Asia, the world's largest XR conference, taking place in Singapore from August 26 to 28. This exhibition provides us with a thriving platform to showcase our latest cutting-edge technology to the world. If you are interested in a demonstration on the day of the event, please contact us at the following address

Company Name: Nihon XR Center

Company Profile: Nihon XR Center with office location in Japan, India, and San Francisco, develops XR games, attractions, and XR training content with the mission of "promoting XR implementation at the best value."

Location: Tokyo Contents Incubation Center No. 6, 2-41-17 Yayoi-cho, Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-0013

CEO: Taiga Kobayashi

Establishment: May 22, 2023

Business: Development and provision of XR technology, entertainment planning and production

Home Page: www.vrarri.com

