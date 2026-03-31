Tokyo Spring Arrives in Portland: Tanaka Presents "Tanaka Green," a Week-Long Celebration of Matcha and Craftsmanship

Our mission is to share the true essence of Japan by bringing its most elite, award-winning matcha to Portland. We want the community to celebrate the spirit of the cherry blossom season with us and discover the profound beauty of authentic Japanese tea culture. Post this

Tanaka is more than just a "Japanese-style" eatery; it is a local Portland brand rooted in the heritage of a renowned katsu specialist from Japan. Our mission is to bring the authentic techniques, premium ingredients, and cultural depth of Japan directly to the Portland community. Tanaka Green is the latest expression of this commitment, offering guests a true taste of Tokyo's seasonal traditions.

The Ultimate Pour: Featuring Rare Matcha from Ikeda Seicha

The heart of Tanaka Green lies in our partnership with Ikeda Seicha, a historic matcha producer from Kagoshima, Japan.

A Distinguished Legacy: Guided by one of Japan's highest-ranking tea masters (Chashi), Ikeda Seicha has earned numerous awards for its uncompromising quality.

A Sensory Education: This is not just tea; it is a "cultural experience in a cup." Grown in the volcanic soil of Kagoshima, this matcha is characterized by its brilliant green hue, profound aroma, and rich umami profile.

Event Highlights

1. Make Your Own Matcha Experience ($10)

Under the guidance of Tanaka's expert staff, guests will use traditional Chasen whisk to prepare their own iced matcha using Ikeda Seicha's rare powder. This hands-on workshop covers everything from the origins of matcha to traditional preparation techniques.

2. A Taste of Spring: Free Samples

To welcome the community to discover high-quality matcha, Tanaka will offer Free Samples of its signature Honey Toast, Strawberry Matcha, and Watermelon Matcha (while supplies last).

3. Celebrating Craftsmanship: Local Artist & Pottery Pop-Ups

In a tribute to the "art of the craft," Tanaka locations will host curated pop-ups featuring local Portland ceramicists and artists. We are celebrating craftsmanship in every form—from the handmade ceramic cup in your hand to the artisan matcha inside it.

4. 50% OFF the Tanaka Green Menu

To encourage the community to discover the depth of premium matcha, all Tanaka Green matcha and tea beverages, along with select menu items, will be available at 50% OFF all week long.

Event Details

Event Name: Tanaka Green (Tokyo-inspired Spring Matsuri)

Locations: All Tanaka locations (SW Portland, Bridgeport Village, Gresham)

Dates: April 1 – 7, 2026

Gresham: April 1 – 2

South West: April 3, 4, 5, & 7

Bridgeport: April 4 – 6

Official Website: https://tanakakatsusando.com/

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Hiro Nukaga

Email Address: [email protected]

Phone Number: 541-901-1461

Instagram: tanaka_pdx

https://www.instagram.com/tanaka_pdx/

About Tanaka

Tanaka brings the soul of Japanese comfort food to Portland, specializing in authentic katsu sandwiches and artisanal bakery goods. By bridging Japanese tradition with Portland's local creative spirit, Tanaka provides a unique culinary space where community and culture meet.

Media Contact

Hiro Nukaga, Tanaka Portland, 1 541-901-1461, [email protected], https://tanakakatsusando.com/

SOURCE Tanaka Portland