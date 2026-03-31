Tokyo Spring Arrives in Portland: Tanaka Presents "Tanaka Green," a Week-Long Celebration of Matcha and Craftsmanship

— From April 1–7, all Tanaka locations to feature interactive matcha experiences, local artist pop-ups, and exclusive menu offers —
PORTLAND, Ore., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tanaka, Portland's destination for authentic Japanese food culture, is proud to announce "Tanaka Green," a week-long immersive event inspired by the vibrant spring matsuri (festivals) of Tokyo. From Wednesday, April 1, through Tuesday, April 7, all Tanaka locations will be transformed into a celebration of matcha, community, and the spirit of the cherry blossom season.
The Tanaka Difference: Bringing the Real Japan to Portland
Tanaka is more than just a "Japanese-style" eatery; it is a local Portland brand rooted in the heritage of a renowned katsu specialist from Japan. Our mission is to bring the authentic techniques, premium ingredients, and cultural depth of Japan directly to the Portland community. Tanaka Green is the latest expression of this commitment, offering guests a true taste of Tokyo's seasonal traditions.
The Ultimate Pour: Featuring Rare Matcha from Ikeda Seicha
The heart of Tanaka Green lies in our partnership with Ikeda Seicha, a historic matcha producer from Kagoshima, Japan.
- A Distinguished Legacy: Guided by one of Japan's highest-ranking tea masters (Chashi), Ikeda Seicha has earned numerous awards for its uncompromising quality.
- A Sensory Education: This is not just tea; it is a "cultural experience in a cup." Grown in the volcanic soil of Kagoshima, this matcha is characterized by its brilliant green hue, profound aroma, and rich umami profile.
Event Highlights
1. Make Your Own Matcha Experience ($10)
Under the guidance of Tanaka's expert staff, guests will use traditional Chasen whisk to prepare their own iced matcha using Ikeda Seicha's rare powder. This hands-on workshop covers everything from the origins of matcha to traditional preparation techniques.
2. A Taste of Spring: Free Samples
To welcome the community to discover high-quality matcha, Tanaka will offer Free Samples of its signature Honey Toast, Strawberry Matcha, and Watermelon Matcha (while supplies last).
3. Celebrating Craftsmanship: Local Artist & Pottery Pop-Ups
In a tribute to the "art of the craft," Tanaka locations will host curated pop-ups featuring local Portland ceramicists and artists. We are celebrating craftsmanship in every form—from the handmade ceramic cup in your hand to the artisan matcha inside it.
4. 50% OFF the Tanaka Green Menu
To encourage the community to discover the depth of premium matcha, all Tanaka Green matcha and tea beverages, along with select menu items, will be available at 50% OFF all week long.
Event Details
- Event Name: Tanaka Green (Tokyo-inspired Spring Matsuri)
- Locations: All Tanaka locations (SW Portland, Bridgeport Village, Gresham)
- Dates: April 1 – 7, 2026
- Gresham: April 1 – 2
- South West: April 3, 4, 5, & 7
- Bridgeport: April 4 – 6
- Official Website: https://tanakakatsusando.com/
Media Contact:
Contact Person: Hiro Nukaga
Email Address: [email protected]
Phone Number: 541-901-1461
Instagram: tanaka_pdx
https://www.instagram.com/tanaka_pdx/
About Tanaka
Tanaka brings the soul of Japanese comfort food to Portland, specializing in authentic katsu sandwiches and artisanal bakery goods. By bridging Japanese tradition with Portland's local creative spirit, Tanaka provides a unique culinary space where community and culture meet.
Media Contact
Hiro Nukaga, Tanaka Portland, 1 541-901-1461, [email protected], https://tanakakatsusando.com/
SOURCE Tanaka Portland
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