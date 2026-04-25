Tokyo's nana's green tea to Open First U.S. Flagship in Pasadena, Accelerating Its Multi-City Expansion Across the United States

"Through nana's green tea, we aim to bring a new, modern expression of Japanese culture into everyday life around the world,...a commitment to authentic ingredients, Japanese producers, and the spirit of omotenashi." Post this

Following the Pasadena debut, nana's green tea plans to expand its U.S. footprint through additional franchise locations across the U.S., with new openings scheduled in San Mateo, California (May 2026), Meridian, Idaho (June 2026), and Boston, Massachusetts (July 2026).

The menu features matcha-focused beverages such as lattes, signature desserts including parfaits, and savory meal offerings designed for full dining occasions. nana's green tea offers premium, authentic Japanese matcha at accessible price points thanks to close relationships with tea producers across Japan. One of its longstanding partners is Yamamasa Koyamaen, a Kyoto-based tea producer with more than 160 years of history preserving the tradition of Uji tea.

The experience is designed to immerse guests in Japanese aesthetics and culture, from the menu to the interior space. Seasonal offerings will highlight distinctly Japanese ingredients like sakura, evoking both exceptional flavor and a sense of cultural seasonality. The space features a calm, minimalist aesthetic through the Japanese concept of "Wabi-sabi," centered on simplicity, restraint, and reducing design to its essential elements. Reflecting this philosophy, the counter is composed solely of stainless steel to express the material through its purest form.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in Japanese food culture and hospitality, the brand continues to evolve.

"Through nana's green tea, we aim to bring a new, modern expression of Japanese culture into everyday life around the world," said Kazuto Kutami, founder and CEO. "At the heart of what we do is a commitment to authentic ingredients, Japanese producers, and the spirit of omotenashi."

Looking ahead, nana's green tea aims to establish itself as a globally recognized matcha café brand rooted in Japan. As part of its long-term vision, the company is also exploring deeper involvement in matcha cultivation and production to support the sustainability and future of Japanese food culture.

About nana's green tea

nana's green tea is a Tokyo-born matcha café brand founded in 2001. Centered on matcha and green tea, the brand reinterprets Japanese food culture for modern lifestyles, offering drinks, desserts, and meals made with carefully selected ingredients from Japan.

With locations across Japan and internationally, the brand continues to expand globally with a mission to share Japanese food culture and hospitality with the world.

For more information, visit https://global.nanasgreentea.com/

Official Instagram : @nanasgreentea_usa

Media Contact

Mizuki Banks, nana's green tea, 1 3105968045, [email protected], https://global.nanasgreentea.com/

SOURCE nana's green tea