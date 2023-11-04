Tom Clarke® & Dave Kindig's CF1 Roadster: A Showstopper at SEMA 2023

As the silky car cover was pulled back, revealing the Sageless green color with Chocolate brown soft top at the SEMA event, gasps echoed throughout the venue. The CF1 100% custom roadster stood there, a pristine vision of automotive artistry. Post this

Commissioned by Tom Clarke® of Tommy Cars, LLC®, an automotive connoisseur with a discerning taste for unique and elegant vehicles, the CF1 Roadster was not just another project for Kindig. It was a challenge, a canvas of creativity, and most importantly, a testament to what the Kindig-It team could achieve. Creating the very first CF1 Roadster with a removable hardtop, power windows, door handles and the countless hours of metal forging the new front designed window frame to receive the convertible top. The build was a multiple year project.

As the silky car cover was pulled back, revealing the Sageless green color with Chocolate brown soft top at the SEMA event, gasps echoed throughout the venue. The CF1 100% custom roadster stood there, a pristine vision of automotive artistry. Its sleek lines, immaculate paint job, and the undeniably sophisticated yet aggressive stance were enough to leave even the most seasoned car aficionados in awe.

Attention to detail is Kindig's forte, and the CF1 was no exception. Every curve, every stitch in its plush interior, and every polished chrome detail was a testament to hours of craftsmanship and dedication. The convertible roof, seamlessly integrating with the body, was a masterclass in design, ensuring that whether up or down, the car's aesthetics remained unparalleled.

The engine bay housed a Lingenfelter Performance Engineering LS7 motor, tailored to Tom Clarke's desire for performance to match the aesthetics. It was clear that the CF1 wasn't just about looks; it was a roaring statement on the road, combining power with elegance in a dance only Kindig could choreograph.

Dave Kindig, with his signature smile and confident demeanor, stood by the CF1 as attendees flocked for a closer look, photos, and to share a word or two with the mastermind behind the masterpiece. He spoke about the challenges and triumphs of this particular build, sharing anecdotes that gave everyone a glimpse into the passion and perseverance required to bring such a vision to life.

Modern amenities like; A Roadster Shop Chassis, Lingenfelter LS7 Motor, Michelin Pilot Sport tires, Wilwood calipers and rotors, one off wheels, tilt steering column, and AC ensured that every drive in the CF1 would be an cool experience to remember.

But more than the sum of its parts, the CF1 was a testament to Tom Clarke and Dave Kindig's vision and the capability of the Kindigit Team. Each member, from the designers to the fabricators and the assembly technicians, had poured their heart and soul into the car. And it showed. Every weld, every stitch, was a testament to their dedication and skill.

The crowning moment, however, was Tom Clarke's reaction. As the owner and the man whose vision was interpreted and executed by Kindig, Clarke's pride was evident. His eyes, scanning every inch of the car, reflected satisfaction, joy, and sheer admiration for what stood before him.

SEMA 2023 had many highlights, but Tom Clarke's and Dave Kindig's CF1 Convertible was undeniably one of its shining stars. It was not just a car; it was a story of collaboration, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of perfection by the Kindig-It Design team.

As the event drew to a close, the CF1 Convertible was not just an exhibit; it had become a legend, setting the bar even higher for what is possible in the world of custom car design. Another chapter in Kindig's illustrious career, another masterpiece on the SEMA floor. The automotive world, once again, had been left in awe.

