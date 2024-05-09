Tom Di Noto Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Tom Di Noto accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Di Noto is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Solana Beach, CA.
SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a successful real estate career spanning more than 50 years, as well as business ownership, management, and entrepreneurial projects, Tom has honed an acute sense of what is up and coming, not to mention what works. He sets himself apart from others with a formula for success that integrates his Christian values, ethical practices, meticulous customer service, strong negotiation skills, and extensive knowledge regarding San Diego's ever-evolving communities and neighborhoods. Tom is a specialist who offers firsthand knowledge of coastal properties, having built/remodeled and lived in multiple oceanfront homes from San Diego to Maui. He is the go-to agent for Oceanview and Oceanfront properties north of La Jolla.
Inland, Tom has owned, remodeled, or built homes in Fairbanks Ranch, Crosby Estate at Rancho Santa Fe, Santaluz Club, and the Rancho Santa Fe Covenant. Tom is pleased to offer his Home Equity Leverage Program to seniors looking to transform and leverage the illiquid asset of home equity into immediate, beneficial, and lifelong income. Tom is also a certified Seniors Real Estate Specialist, SRES®.
Visit Tom Di Noto's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/tom-di-noto/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, [email protected]
SOURCE Haute Residence
Share this article