Tom Di Noto Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Tom Di Noto accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Di Noto is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Solana Beach, CA.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a successful real estate career spanning more than 50 years, as well as business ownership, management, and entrepreneurial projects, Tom has honed an acute sense of what is up and coming, not to mention what works. He sets himself apart from others with a formula for success that integrates his Christian values, ethical practices, meticulous customer service, strong negotiation skills, and extensive knowledge regarding San Diego's ever-evolving communities and neighborhoods. Tom is a specialist who offers firsthand knowledge of coastal properties, having built/remodeled and lived in multiple oceanfront homes from San Diego to Maui. He is the go-to agent for Oceanview and Oceanfront properties north of La Jolla.