Tom Goldblatt Recognized as Notable Dealmaker in M&A by Crain's Chicago Business

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ravinia Capital proudly announces that its founder, Tom Goldblatt, has been named a Notable Dealmaker in M&A by Crain's Chicago Business. This esteemed recognition underscores Tom's exceptional contributions to the field of mergers and acquisitions, particularly within the middle-market sector, and reflects the unparalleled value he brings to his clients.

Current Scope of Work

Since founding Ravinia Capital in 1998 as a boutique sell-side investment bank, Tom has been committed to delivering tailored solutions for middle-market companies. The firm's focus on exit planning, liquidity solutions, and distressed loan resolutions empowers clients to navigate complex transactions confidently. Ravinia Capital has established a reputation for excellence in client service and successful outcomes.

Significant M&A Deals

Tom Goldblatt's leadership has resulted in several significant transactions across the Midwest, particularly in the Chicago area, directly benefiting his clients by:

Preserving Jobs and Businesses: The 2025 sale of Roti Modern Mediterranean safeguarded 17 of 19 locations, ensuring stability and jobs for the local community.

Rescuing Distressed Companies: The 2023 Chapter 11 sale of Allied Healthcare Products not only saved the business from liquidation but also provided a fresh start for its employees and clients.

Upholding Community Institutions: The 2022 sale of City Foods, a beloved Back of the Yards establishment, exemplifies Tom's commitment to maintaining community ties while facilitating successful business transitions.

Other Contributions

Beyond his work at Ravinia Capital, Tom Goldblatt actively invests in the broader business community:

He serves on the advisory board of Manufacturing Renaissance.

Tom hosts annual industry events, fostering valuable connections among business leaders through initiatives like the "Executives in Transition" roundtable.

He leads discussions such as "What's the Deal with Deals?" and the "Battle of the Economic Experts," providing clients with insights that empower their strategic decisions.

As a past chairman of ADL's Midwest Executive Board, Tom is dedicated to enhancing collaboration and growth in the sector.

"This recognition as a Notable Dealmaker reflects not only my individual efforts but, more importantly, the collective dedication of our team at Ravinia Capital to our clients' success," said Tom Goldblatt. "This award reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled service and innovative solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals."

About Ravinia Capital

Ravinia Capital is a premier boutique investment bank dedicated to delivering comprehensive sell-side advisory services for middle-market firms. With a focus on tailored solutions, Ravinia Capital is a trusted partner in the M&A landscape, providing clients with expert guidance through every step of their transactions, ensuring their success in a competitive marketplace.

