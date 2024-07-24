Tom Haag Honored By ACA International at International Convention

Tom Haag was inducted into the ACA International's Political Action Committee Hall of Fame.
MADISON, Wis., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom Haag, State's late chairman and chief executive officer, was inducted into the ACA International's Political Action Committee (ACPAC) Hall of Fame on July 2. This prestigious recognition was a testament to Tom's unwavering dedication to building relationships with legislators over many decades. His commitment to advocating for the accounts receivables management industry's partnership with legislators and regulators to benefit consumers and businesses remains truly inspiring.
"My father was deeply committed to the work of ACA International and ACPAC," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. "He recognized the value of ensuring legislators and regulators understood the potential unintended consequences of their important work. He wanted to ensure everyone worked together to create the best possible outcomes."
As an organization, State is proud to continue the important work initiated by Tom. Today, Tim and Mike Frost, State's chief compliance officer and general counsel, are among the nation's most active leaders in engaging with legislators and regulators. Their recent invitation to the White House to discuss medical debt and the participation of the company's leadership team at this week's ACPAC annual fundraiser are clear indications of State's ongoing commitment.
"I am deeply touched to see Tom's amazing legacy of hard work over the years for our industry, be honored by our fellow ACA members," said Tina Hanson, Tom's widow and State's strategic advisor. "It was so important to Tom that our voices be heard."
About State
State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.
Media Contact
Heather Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, [email protected], www.statecollectionservice.com
SOURCE State Collection Service
Share this article