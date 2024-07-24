Tom Haag Honored By ACA International at International Convention

"My father was deeply committed to the work of ACA International and ACPAC," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. Post this

As an organization, State is proud to continue the important work initiated by Tom. Today, Tim and Mike Frost, State's chief compliance officer and general counsel, are among the nation's most active leaders in engaging with legislators and regulators. Their recent invitation to the White House to discuss medical debt and the participation of the company's leadership team at this week's ACPAC annual fundraiser are clear indications of State's ongoing commitment.

"I am deeply touched to see Tom's amazing legacy of hard work over the years for our industry, be honored by our fellow ACA members," said Tina Hanson, Tom's widow and State's strategic advisor. "It was so important to Tom that our voices be heard."

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

Media Contact

Heather Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, [email protected], www.statecollectionservice.com

SOURCE State Collection Service