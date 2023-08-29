Tom Lawry, Author, Managing Director of Second Century Tech, and Bestselling Author of Hacking Healthcare, to Keynote Digital Health Engagement and Experience Summit

Tom Lawry, Managing Director of Second Century Tech and a former Microsoft exec who served as National Director for AI for Health and Life Sciences, Director of Worldwide Health, and Director of Organizational Performance for the company's first health incubator will take the stage on Wednesday, September 27, in Houston, TX.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Company announced that AI luminary, Tom Lawry, has been added as a keynote speaker to its Digital Health Engagement and Experience Summit, September 27-28, in Houston, TX.

Lawry is the Managing Director of Second Century Tech and a former Microsoft exec who served as National Director for AI for Health and Life Sciences, Director of Worldwide Health, and Director of Organizational Performance for the company's first health incubator.

In a Harris Poll, Tom was named one of the most recognized leaders driving change and engagement in healthcare today. He has also been named one of the Top 20 AI Voices to Watch (https://medika.life/ai-terrifies-many-and-remains-a-mystery-to-most-who-will-lead-us/).

Mr. Lawry will deliver a keynote address on Wednesday, September 27, titled "More Than Just a Buzz Word: AI's Role in Transforming Healthcare".

"The Intelligent Health Revolution is upon us. AI-driven change presents us with a unique opportunity to reinvent healthcare and create truly personalized care along every step of the member experience and patient journey. It also creates a new set of challenges that leaders must understand and be able to navigate to harness its power to do good. I am excited to discuss it at the Summit," Lawry said.

"Tom has been at the forefront of AI in healthcare for many years. We are thrilled to have him share his perspectives on AI's role in transforming care delivery with the Summit attendees," said Haritha Krishnarathnam, VP of Content and Strategy at The Healthcare Innovation Company.

The Digital Health Engagement and Experience Summit for Health Plans and Hospital Systems brings together executives from health plans and provider organizations to discuss the effective implementation, utilization, and optimization of advanced healthcare technology. Attendees will explore actionable strategies to utilize digital technology, including generative AI such as ChatGPT, virtual reality (VR), and remote patient monitoring (RPM). The Summit provides an opportunity for healthcare stakeholders to gain critical insights on better managing workflow automation to reduce clinician burnout, leveraging digital tech to improve chronic care, and advancing efforts to combat health disparities while personalizing the patient and member experience. More information is available at https://www.thINc360.com/Digital.

About The Healthcare Innovation Company

The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) creates and produces the world-renowned Healthcare Innovation Congress, thINc360. It also develops content that keeps healthcare and pharma and life sciences executives engaged and informed. By delivering timely content through its live events, webinars, and additional digital offerings, thINc is a catalyst for change for today's leading organizations, providing them with insights and recommendations to make better business decisions, contain costs, and deliver better results for the populations and markets they serve. Learn more at: https://www.thINc360.com.

