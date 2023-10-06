Tom Michel Honored as the 2023 Recipient of the Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award by NAIFA-California

"Tom Michel's contributions have left an indelible mark on our association, and we are thrilled to see NAIFA-California honor him with the Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award." Tweet this

President Holz was a keynote speaker at the e3 Conference where the award was announced and congratulated Michel with his closing remarks of his keynote speech. "Tom Michel has been a driving force within NAIFA-California and NAIFA Nation, embodying the principles of excellence, integrity, and service that are at the core of our organization," said Bryon Holz, LUTCF, CLU, ChFC, CASL, LACP, NAIFA National President and loyal member since 1987. "His contributions have left an indelible mark on our association, and we are thrilled to see NAIFA-California honor him with the Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award."

Throughout his career, Tom Michel has consistently demonstrated leadership in advocacy and industry education. He has been a staunch advocate for both clients and colleagues, working diligently to promote and protect the interests of insurance and financial advisors in California. His commitment to professional development has enriched the knowledge and skills of countless individuals within the industry. Michel served as the NAIFA-California President in 2013-2014 and previously as the NAIFA-Los Angeles Chapter President in 2007-2008 . Following his leadership at the state level, Tom Michel was elected to the NAIFA National Board of Trustees and began serving in 2015. He went on to be elected to serve in the leadership chairs of the Executive Committee becoming NAIFA National President in 2021. He currently serves as the Chair of the NAIFA National Governance Committee and Co-Chair of NAIFA's Industry Leadership Board.

The Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award is a testament to Tom Michel's exceptional contributions to NAIFA-California and his dedication to elevating the insurance and financial services profession. This prestigious award recognizes his outstanding leadership, mentorship, and commitment to the betterment of the industry. The award was created in 1992 as NAIFA-California's highest honor and was renamed to the Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award after his passing to honor his legacy.

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education, and networking along with awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA connects with members in 267 different local areas between State Chapters, Local Chapters, and Local Affiliates. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.

