Tom Nehila Joins New Jersey Innovation Institute Leadership Team as CFO

New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) announces appointment of Tom Nehila as its Chief Financial Officer.

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) has appointed Tom Nehila as its Chief Financial Officer.

Previously working as NJII's interim CFO, Nehila was offered the full-time position after demonstrating his strategic leadership and helping to transform the NJII organization.

"I look forward to working closely with Tom as we continue to build out our finance department and systems. Tom's leadership and expertise will complement our ongoing initiatives focused on the growth and scaling of NJII," said NJII President Michael Johnson, Ph.D.

Nehila's 30-year experience spans over several industries including telecom, technology, data analytics, media & publishing, professional services, and healthcare operations. Prior to joining NJII, Nehila worked as a consultant to ambitious companies looking to capitalize on the expanding role of CFO.

"I am thrilled to join an organization and leadership team that offers such a diverse pool of services," said Nehila. "Working at NJII at a full-time capacity will allow me to continue exercising my passion for being a trusted advisor while maintaining an accountability driven model of transparency, visibility, governance, and controls."

Nehila earned his Bachelor's in Business Administration and Religion from Rutgers University and his MBA in Finance and International Business from Seton Hall University. He is also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and has completed Executive Education programs at the Darden School of Business Administration (Merger & Acquisition: Strategy & Implementation) and at the Babson Graduate School of Management (New Finance and Entrepreneurialism Program).

Learn more about Tom Nehila and the rest of NJII's leadership team here.

Media Contact

Maitte Avila, New Jersey Innovation Institute, (862) 401-1768, [email protected], www.njii.com

SOURCE New Jersey Innovation Institute