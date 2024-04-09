Tom Sawyer is Back, and a Little Bit Older, in a New Adventure on the Mississippi River

He's joined by old friends Huckleberry Finn and Becky Thatcher in a search for pirate gold
HANNIBAL, Mo., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After decades of silence, the beloved Mark Twain characters have returned for a brand-new adventure that leads to a life-or-death battle upon the mighty Mississippi River. Tom Sawyer, now a teenager, has discovered part of a treasure map that belonged to the infamous pirate, Red Beard, and realizes his longtime dream of finding treasure again might actually come true.
In "Tom Sawyer & the Treasure of the Dark Mystery," by Sebastian Joe, Tom is joined by his closest friends, Huckleberry Finn and Rebecca Thatcher, along with their classmate, Amy Lawrence and her older brother Andrew. The five embark on a quest to find the rest of the map and claim the treasure as their own. Along the way, they cross paths with the notorious cutthroat criminal, Dead Eye Dan. As their adventure intensifies, they meet actual members of Red Beard's crew, discover shocking secrets about their own families, and narrowly escape death's clutches on more than one occasion.
"In today's fast-paced, digital world, with so many flashy options of leisure and pastimes, I felt that we've often forgotten about the simpler times," said Joe. "To me, the world of Tom Sawyer provides a wonderful avenue to re-enter that time in our history."
Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn were Joe's favorite books to read ever since he was a young child. When he was 13, he wasn't satisfied with how the story ended and challenged himself to write another sequel. While on vacation with his family, he started writing down the first draft of the story by hand. The plot has since been revised and updated numerous times and 16 years later, with the help of many, Joe finally had a completed version that he felt preserved the excitement and charm of the original novels.
"Continuity is very important to me, and I wanted to make sure that everything lined up, including technology available at the time, ages of characters and regional dialects," said Joe. "I even tried to maintain accuracy with the plants and weather patterns local to Missouri. I'm not Mark Twain, but I tried to write the story in a way that both honored and continued his legacy."
"Tom Sawyer & the Treasure of the Dark Mystery"
By Sebastian Joe
ISBN: 9798823013949 (softcover); 9798823013925 (hardcover); 9798823013932 (electronic)
Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Sebastian Joe has written stories for readers of all ages, authoring everything from action/adventure tales to teenage spy novels, and even detective/mystery stories. He has starred in musicals, done voiceover work for radio dramas, and plays rock guitar with his friends in a local band. He received a bachelor's degree from California State University, Long Beach, Calif. He resides in southern California. To learn more, please visit http://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844898-tom-sawyer-the-treasure-of-the-dark-mystery.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]
SOURCE Sebastian Joe
Share this article