Tom Sawyer is Back, and a Little Bit Older, in a New Adventure on the Mississippi River

"Continuity is very important to me, and I wanted to make sure that everything lined up, including technology available at the time, ages of characters and regional dialects," said Joe. "I'm not Mark Twain, but I tried to write the story in a way that both honored and continued his legacy." Post this

"In today's fast-paced, digital world, with so many flashy options of leisure and pastimes, I felt that we've often forgotten about the simpler times," said Joe. "To me, the world of Tom Sawyer provides a wonderful avenue to re-enter that time in our history."

Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn were Joe's favorite books to read ever since he was a young child. When he was 13, he wasn't satisfied with how the story ended and challenged himself to write another sequel. While on vacation with his family, he started writing down the first draft of the story by hand. The plot has since been revised and updated numerous times and 16 years later, with the help of many, Joe finally had a completed version that he felt preserved the excitement and charm of the original novels.

"Continuity is very important to me, and I wanted to make sure that everything lined up, including technology available at the time, ages of characters and regional dialects," said Joe. "I even tried to maintain accuracy with the plants and weather patterns local to Missouri. I'm not Mark Twain, but I tried to write the story in a way that both honored and continued his legacy."

"Tom Sawyer & the Treasure of the Dark Mystery"

By Sebastian Joe

ISBN: 9798823013949 (softcover); 9798823013925 (hardcover); 9798823013932 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sebastian Joe has written stories for readers of all ages, authoring everything from action/adventure tales to teenage spy novels, and even detective/mystery stories. He has starred in musicals, done voiceover work for radio dramas, and plays rock guitar with his friends in a local band. He received a bachelor's degree from California State University, Long Beach, Calif. He resides in southern California. To learn more, please visit http://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844898-tom-sawyer-the-treasure-of-the-dark-mystery.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Sebastian Joe