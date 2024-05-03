Tom Stathis Debuts Switching Puzzle Layout at the National Model Railroad Association (NMRA), Midwest Region (MWR) 2024 Convention

Tom "The LED Man" Stathis has created a notable collection of miniaturized LED-lit elements for train layouts. Post this

The starting point of Tom's puzzle is the Port. The objective is to unload the barge, place rolling stock items in specified locations, and deliver the appropriate cargo to the various business destinations in the shortest time and with the fewest uncoupling moves.

Tom will demonstrate the industrial switcher operation and complete work as efficiently as possible during the two-day event in South Bend. The current time to beat is 45 minutes.

Tom Stathis began his career in model railroading following his retirement from Midwest Steel Corporation. He has built full-scale layouts, dioramas, and custom components for layouts across the globe. Tom is affectionately known in the model railroad industry as "The LED Man." He has created a notable collection of miniaturized LED-lit elements for train layouts, including switchmen with a red flare or white flashlight, animated spectators that wave at the engineer as the train passes, and police cars with officers outside writing tickets. Tom adds, "Anything for your train layout that you want to be lit up, I can do."

Tom's collection of LED-lit elements and other custom designs for model railroad layouts are available on eBay.

"I am so happy to help the Midwest Region Model Railroad Association and their goal to promote, stimulate, foster, and encourage the art and craft of model railroading and the preservation of the hobby's history, science, and technology."

The National Model Railroad Association (NMRA), Midwest Region (MWR) 2024 Convention, hosted by the Michiana Division and sponsored by Visit South Bend Mishawaka, is open to the public and will take place Friday, May 3, 2024, and Saturday, May 4, 2024, at The Century Center in South Bend, Indiana.

