Tom Whaley Joins Hammerspace as Head of Americas Sales

Hammerspace Attracts Proven Industry Leaders to Drive the Future of AI with High-Performance AI Data Architectures
SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammerspace, the high-performance Data Platform for AI, today announced the appointment of Tom Whaley as its Vice President of Americas Sales. He joins the company from WEKA with an extensive sales leadership history focusing on revenue delivery at organizations including VAST Data, mParticle and NetApp.
With over 20 years of experience focusing on Fortune 500 customers, Whaley excels in guiding sales strategy and execution centered around customers' changing business and technical needs, with a track record of delivering consistent year-over-year revenue growth.
Whaley's appointment comes at a time of unprecedented growth at Hammerspace. Recently, the company announced several of its strategic venture investors who invested $100 million in new growth capital in Hammerspace. The company has also rapidly bolstered its global sales team with top performers as demand surges for its Data Platform as the future of AI and hybrid cloud storage.
"Attracting and retaining talented individuals like Tom who are not only highly skilled but also driven by a customer-first mindset and a commitment to continuous learning ensures our team remains agile and high-performing," said Jeff Giannetti, Chief Revenue Officer for Hammerspace.
Today's enterprises are challenged by the need to optimize high-performance data access for AI workloads, scale their infrastructure efficiently, and manage complex, distributed data environments. Hammerspace's award-winning Data Platform delivers a competitive edge across every dimension of unstructured data: storage, access, movement and deployment. Whether training thousands of GPUs on-premises or in the cloud, deploying large-scale inference or maximizing NVMe performance in local GPU servers, Hammerspace is purpose-built to unleash data performance at scale.
Whaley stated that Hammerspace's technology and culture were what drew him to the company. "It is rare to be able to sell an amazing technology with a group of people you care about and enjoy being around," he said.
About Hammerspace
Hammerspace obliterates data access delays for AI and high-performance computing. Its Data Platform delivers a high-throughput, low-latency parallel global file system unifying data from edge to core to multi-cloud, accessible via pNFS, NFSv3, SMB and S3 standards. Instant, agentless deployment with native Linux support combined with migration-free data assimilation radically accelerates pipelines. This approach keeps GPUs saturated, speeds time-to-insight, and boosts researcher and developer productivity.
Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.
©2025 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.
