Tomarco Contractor Specialties/ISAT Total Support, Win Innovation Award at 2025 ACG Los Angeles Awards Gala

Tomarco Contractor Specialties/ISAT Total Support has been honored with the 2025 Innovation Award at the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Los Angeles Awards Gala. This esteemed recognition celebrates their groundbreaking contributions to the construction industry, driven by visionary thinking, operational excellence, and a progressive approach to project execution.
LA MIRADA, Calif., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tomarco Contractor Specialties/ISAT Total Support, has been awarded the prestigious Innovation Award at the 2025 Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Los Angeles Awards Gala. This honor recognizes their transformative impact on the construction industry through bold ideas, operational excellence, and a forward-thinking approach to project delivery.
Presented annually by ACG Los Angeles, the Innovation Award celebrates companies that demonstrate measurable business growth through innovative approaches to products, processes, and culture. Tomarco/ISAT was selected for its leadership in reshaping how construction projects are delivered—leveraging advanced engineering, off-site modularization, and a culture of continuous improvement.
"Since 1977, we've been committed to bringing innovation to the heart of construction," said Keith Watkins, President at Tomarco. "From our roots in Southern California to our global presence today, this award is not just a recognition of what we've built—it's a celebration of where we're going."
With 16 offices, including an international hub in Amman, Jordan, Tomarco/ISAT designs, fabricates, and delivers smart, labor-saving solutions for commercial and industrial construction markets. The company's 800+ team members—over 700 in the U.S. and more than 100 internationally—are the driving force behind its success.
"We're incredibly proud of our people," Watkins added. "They wake up every day focused on solving problems and pushing boundaries. This award belongs to them."
Tomarco/ISAT continues to invest in people, processes, and technology to help transform how construction gets done—proving that innovation isn't just a goal, it's a mindset.
About Tomarco Contractor Specialties
Founded in 1977, Tomarco Contractor Specialties is a leading provider of construction support systems, serving commercial and industrial markets across the United States. With a reputation built on reliability, innovation, and customer service, Tomarco has become a trusted partner for contractors worldwide.
For more information on Tomarco's innovative products and services visit Tomarco.com.
About ISAT Total Support
ISAT Total Support is a global leader in MEP subcontractor services, recognized for pioneering the integration of engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and wholesale distribution to deliver smarter, safer, and faster construction solutions.
The company specializes in advanced engineering, off-site modularization, and labor-saving systems that help reduce costs, accelerate installation, and enhance jobsite safety. ISAT's team of professionals excels in MEP support design, Virtual Design and Construction (VDC), project management, detailing, and technical support.
Driven by a people-first culture and a collaborative approach, ISAT provides holistic solutions for projects of all sizes. Its mission is to transform how construction is delivered—streamlining design and execution through innovation, technology, and operational excellence.
For more information about ISAT Total Support and its award-winning solutions, visit isatts.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Mayes, ISAT Total Support, 1 714-994-6353, [email protected], https://isatts.com/
Sophia Jacobs, ISAT Total Support, [email protected]
SOURCE ISAT Total Support
Share this article