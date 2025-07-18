Tomarco Contractor Specialties/ISAT Total Support, Win Innovation Award at 2025 ACG Los Angeles Awards Gala

Since 1977, we've been committed to bringing innovation to the heart of construction. From our roots in Southern California to our global presence today, this award is not just a recognition of what we've built—it's a celebration of where we're going. Post this

"Since 1977, we've been committed to bringing innovation to the heart of construction," said Keith Watkins, President at Tomarco. "From our roots in Southern California to our global presence today, this award is not just a recognition of what we've built—it's a celebration of where we're going."

With 16 offices, including an international hub in Amman, Jordan, Tomarco/ISAT designs, fabricates, and delivers smart, labor-saving solutions for commercial and industrial construction markets. The company's 800+ team members—over 700 in the U.S. and more than 100 internationally—are the driving force behind its success.

"We're incredibly proud of our people," Watkins added. "They wake up every day focused on solving problems and pushing boundaries. This award belongs to them."

Tomarco/ISAT continues to invest in people, processes, and technology to help transform how construction gets done—proving that innovation isn't just a goal, it's a mindset.

About Tomarco Contractor Specialties

Founded in 1977, Tomarco Contractor Specialties is a leading provider of construction support systems, serving commercial and industrial markets across the United States. With a reputation built on reliability, innovation, and customer service, Tomarco has become a trusted partner for contractors worldwide.

For more information on Tomarco's innovative products and services visit Tomarco.com.

About ISAT Total Support

ISAT Total Support is a global leader in MEP subcontractor services, recognized for pioneering the integration of engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and wholesale distribution to deliver smarter, safer, and faster construction solutions.

The company specializes in advanced engineering, off-site modularization, and labor-saving systems that help reduce costs, accelerate installation, and enhance jobsite safety. ISAT's team of professionals excels in MEP support design, Virtual Design and Construction (VDC), project management, detailing, and technical support.

Driven by a people-first culture and a collaborative approach, ISAT provides holistic solutions for projects of all sizes. Its mission is to transform how construction is delivered—streamlining design and execution through innovation, technology, and operational excellence.

For more information about ISAT Total Support and its award-winning solutions, visit isatts.com.

Media Contact

Andrea Mayes, ISAT Total Support, 1 714-994-6353, [email protected], https://isatts.com/

Sophia Jacobs, ISAT Total Support, [email protected]

SOURCE ISAT Total Support