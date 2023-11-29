Tomer Guriel, Co-Founder and CEO of ezbob accepted into the Forbes Finance Council

Forbes Finance Council is an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tomer Guriel, Co-Founder and CEO of ezbob the Core Lending Platform has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council. ezbob's platform enables better and faster development and deployment of lending products and is complementary to existing core banking assets. The Forbes Finance Council is an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Tomer was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Tomer has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Tomer will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Forbes Finance Council," said Guriel. "It is an immense privilege to be a part of this distinguished group, where I can contribute my unique expertise in the realm of finance and the digital space. I am eager to champion groundbreaking ideas in the ever-evolving embedded finance and banking offerings worldwide, fostering positive change for both consumers and businesses alike."

About ezbob:

Founded in 2012, ezbob pioneered end-to-end digital lending. Its Core Lending Platform is based on a modular model that integrates with existing banking models as well as creates new ones within weeks. It increases customer acquisition, and lending throughput, moving more deals through the system with better data that enables better and faster decisioning. ezbob's customers include Santander, Intesa SanPaolo, NatWest, and PayPal amongst others.

The company is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Israel and Bulgaria. ezbob is backed by Oak Tree Capital (NYSE: OAK-A), Bank Leumi (TLV: LUMI.TA), and Pollen Street Capital (LON: POLN.L).

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

