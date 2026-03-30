Tommaso Luca Sanna Named Top 10 Finalist for 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact Award

Founder of Oak Park Fitness Trainer calls on community support as national competition to support GENYOUth

OAK PARK, Ill., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tommaso Luca Sanna, founder and CEO of OakParkFitness.com dba Oak Park Fitness Trainer, has been named a Top 10 Finalist in the 2026 Entrepreneur of Impact competition,a national recognition honoring purpose-driven leaders creating meaningful change in their communities while supporting philanthropic initiatives, including GENYOUth ( GENYOUthnow.org)

A lifelong entrepreneur, and philanthropist Sanna began his journey at just 10 years old—drafting a sports newsletter in card paper and selling them at his father's office. Today, he leads OakParkFitness.com, a holistic wellness platform dedicated to helping individuals transform physically, mentally, and spiritually.

"This recognition is bigger than me," said Sanna. "It represents every individual committed to growth and transformation. True impact starts within and extends into the lives of others."

For more than a decade, OakParkFitness.com dba Oak Park Fitness Trainer has worked with clients at the storefront boutique studio in the beautiful Arts District in Oak Park, IL during the pandemic in 2021 forced to close doors, lead Tommaso Luca Sanna endure financial hardship until he pivoted to online training, offering personalized virtual coaching programs, designed to meet individuals wherever they are in their health journey. The company's approach—focused on the integration of movement, nutrition, stress management and mindset— this year launching "the better you "corporate wellness programs has positioned as a leader in accessible, results-driven wellness solutions.

As part of the Entrepreneur of Impact competition, public voting plays a key role in determining who advances. Voting is open through April 2, and supporters are encouraged to participate daily Vote here:

The competition also supports charitable initiatives focused on youth health, nutrition, and wellness access, aligning closely with Sanna's mission to create lasting, community-driven impact.

Beyond fitness, Sanna's work spans entrepreneurship, sustainability, and community initiatives—reflecting a broader vision of building businesses that serve both people and purpose.

Media Contact

Christian Almodóvar, Oak Park Fitness Media, 1 7085151989, [email protected], www.OakParkFitness.com

Tommaso Sanna, Oak Park Fitness Trainer, 1 9148604934, [email protected], www.OakParkFitness.com

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SOURCE Oak Park Fitness Media