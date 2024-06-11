Tomorrowland announces international fantasy novel series THE BOOK OF WISDOM

The move into fiction creates a new chapter in Tomorrowland's storytelling legacy and marks the latest step in the evolution of an entertainment brand with truly global reach. The first novel of the BOOK OF WISDOM trilogy is titled THE GREAT LIBRARY OF TOMORROW. Post this

The release of the first novel in the trilogy, THE GREAT LIBRARY OF TOMORROW, is planned for October and November 2024: Blackstone Publishing will publish in the US (on-sale November 12, 2024) and Text Publishing will be releasing in the UK and Australia. Blanvalet Verlag (Penguin Random House Verlagsgruppe) will release the German language version, Standaard Uitgeverij the Dutch language version and ActuSF in France and additional French speaking territories. Publisher Insignis will bring the Polish version to fantasy readers. With interest from multiple publishers around the world Tomorrowland expects to announce the translation of the novel series into more languages soon.

The pre-order for the English, German, French and Polish language version of THE GREAT LIBRARY OF TOMORROW starts today. Go to thegreatlibraryoftomorrow.com/novels and order your copy now. Pre-order news for other languages will follow soon.

TOMORROWLAND FICTION

Tomorrowland Fiction is developed and written by its creative and editorial team including diverse international talent. Delivering stories set in magical worlds for adult readers to enjoy. As well as the novels, Tomorrowland Fiction is planning more literary and creative adventures including comic books tied to the Tomorrowland universe and screen adaptations.

The festival tie-in standalone books all tell the origin story of each of Tomorrowland's themes and the linked fantasy realm. The trilogy is a portal fantasy series taking place in the present, in different realms that are all part of the Tomorrowland universe.

THE GREAT LIBRARY OF TOMORROW

THE GREAT LIBRARY OF TOMORROW is a stunningly original epic fantasy about a band of heroes who must defeat a malevolent enemy bent on destroying the openness, love, and creativity that sustain their many realms.

Helia has served as the Sage of Hope for the Great Library of Tomorrow for centuries. She is one of the chosen few who embody and protect the values of humanity across the numerous realms of Paperworld, which are connected within the Library itself via magical Portals controlled by the Book of Wisdom.

Even Helia's hope is tested when she and her partner Xavier, the Sage of Truth, are attacked while visiting the famous Rose Garden in the realm of Silvyra. Wounded and in shock amidst a storm of fire, they are confronted by a deadly figure known to them as the Ash Man. With the Garden destroyed and its dragon protector missing, Xavier sacrifices his life so that Helia can return home to warn the other Sages.

But there she finds the Book of Wisdom—always a guide to the Sages—eerily silent. With the Ash Man gaining strength, Helia soon finds herself in a race against time, searching for clues to the origins of their foe—and any possible way to defeat him.

AUTHOR

THE GREAT LIBRARY OF TOMORROW is written by Rosalia Aguilar Solace. Rosalia Aguilar Solace grew up in Mexico City, the scion of a long line of writers. Finding Rosalia can be a challenge as she splits her time between her hometown, where you might catch a glimpse of her writing in a bookshop café, and The Great Library of Tomorrow. But whether she's at home with family or researching future work, you can be sure of one thing: magical stories follow. To follow Rosalia's writing adventures, check out thegreatlibraryoftomorrow.com/novels and Rosalia's socials, @rosaliaaguilarsolace on Instagram and Facebook.

About Tomorrowland:

Tomorrowland, first held in 2005, is one of the largest and most iconic music festivals in the world, located in Belgium. Organized and owned by the original founders, Manu and Michiel Beers. It takes place every summer and stretches over 2 weekends, welcoming over 400,000 People of Tomorrow from practically every country in the world. Year after year, Tomorrowland sells out in minutes. Over the past 20 years, Tomorrowland has become a true global phenomenon that connects people from every corner of the world. Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand and media powerhouse thanks to its numerous activities such as Tomorrowland Winter in the French Alps, Tomorrowland Brasil, One World Radio, the Tomorrowland Foundation, DJ & producer school Tomorrowland Academy, record label Tomorrowland Music and Tomorrowland Fiction. The latter being a companywide priority to spread Tomorrowland's unique stories full of magic and passion to a global audience.

About Blackstone Publishing

Founded in 1987, Blackstone continues to pioneer new and creative ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times Best Sellers, Grammy award-winning audio productions, and three books placed on the New York Times Best Books of the Year list, Blackstone has firmly positioned itself as one of America's fastest growing and respected publishing houses. A true independent, privately owned publisher, with offices on both coasts, Blackstone is home to a vibrant and eclectic community of storytellers and story lovers, offering hundreds of new titles each month to its catalogue of 17,000+ books. The authors published are as varied as the books themselves, with works by some of the biggest names in literature including Gabriel García Márquez, Ayn Rand, Ian Fleming, George Orwell, Robert Heinlein, James Clavell, as well as more contemporary authors like Neil deGrasse Tyson, Karin Slaughter, Don Winslow, Robert Downey Jr., Jeneva Rose, Norman Reedus, Whoopi Goldberg, Kenny G, and many more.

About Blanvalet:

Blanvalet – including SFF imprint Penhaligon – is one of the largest and most important publishers of commercial fiction and part of the Penguin Random House Verlagsgruppe. They offer extraordinary novels for readers, who long to travel into far away magical worlds, and are currently the German home of a large number of highly renowned authors from all over the world, such as George R. R. Martin, Christina Henry, Robin Hobb, Garth Nix, Victoria Aveyard, Kendare Blake, Victor Dixen and Stella Tack.

About Standaard Uitgeverij:

Standaard Uitgeverij is an independent publishing company. Its various publishing houses (o.a. Standaard Uitgeverij Strips, Manteau, Davidsfonds, Ballon, Oogappel) and other activities (Art Stories) make up the largest Flemish publishing group.

About ActuSF:

For over 20 years, Actusf has been working in the realm of imaginative fiction. They offer readers great works of science fiction and fantasy (by authors such as George R.R. Martin, Robin Hobb, Nnedi Orokafor, Ursula K. Le Guin) and the cream of French-speaking imaginative fiction authors (including Jeanne-A Debats, Katia Lanero Zamora, Claire Krust, Karim Berrouka). They have also made their mark with essays on science fiction and fantasy, steampunk, Lovecraft, Philip K. Dick, and even on fantasy and feminism… As a major player in this genre of literature in France and multiple award winners, Actusf have published several hundred novels and essays.

About Text Publishing:

Text is one of Australia's leading independent publishers. It publishes a broad range of bestselling and prize-winning authors including Helen Garner, Garry Disher, Ruth Ozeki, Carlos Ruiz Zafón, Kate Grenville, James Islington, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Christelle Dabos and Graeme Simsion, along with many others. Books published by Text have won multiple international and domestic awards.

About Insignis:

Insignis Publishing House has been a presence in the Polish market since 2005. Its portfolio is quite diverse, featuring both non-fiction (reportage, popular science books, guides, essays and more) and fiction (including fantasy, science fiction, historical fiction, literary fiction, YA, and NA). In Poland, it is renowned for publishing many international bestsellers, including well-known biographies by Walter Isaacson ("Steve Jobs", "Leonardo da Vinci", "Elon Musk"). Insignis also publishes books by Jeremy Clarkson, Jamie Oliver, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Adam Kay, Oliver Burkeman, and many other internationally recognized authors. The publisher has also achieved considerable success in the fantasy and science fiction genres, including the Metro 2033 series by the acclaimed Russian writer Dmitry Glukhovsky. Insignis is also widely known for its collaborations with Blizzard (Diablo and World of Warcraft series) and Ubisoft (Assassin's Creed series).

