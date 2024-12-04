Tomorrow's Promise, Today's Roswell Park: Leaders Tackling the Biggest Priorities in Cancer Care and Treatment

"It is a privilege to be part of a team with such a diversity of talents and expertise," says Dr. Wong. Post this

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center President and CEO Candace S. Johnson, PhD, today introduced the cancer center's first Physician in Chief — and the slate of experts appointed to tackle the most pressing opportunities and challenges related to cancer treatment, outcomes and delivery of care.

Medical oncologist and skin cancer expert Michael Wong, MD, PhD, FRPC, joined Roswell Park Nov. 18 as Physician in Chief. A widely respected oncology innovator who has led numerous clinical trials, Dr. Wong was most recently on staff at another National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center — MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, where he was Professor in the Department of Melanoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, and Medical Executive for Integration and Innovative Programs for the MD Anderson Cancer Network.

"Physician in Chief is a new role at Roswell Park, created to give our clinical teams the support and direction that will help us reach our goals for individual and center-wide performance. I can think of no one better to provide that insightful guidance and enthusiastic encouragement than Mike Wong," says Dr. Johnson, who also serves as M&T Bank Presidential Chair in Leadership. "Dr. Wong comes to Buffalo and to Roswell Park after leadership roles at other major cancer centers, and he is simply one of the most respected and accomplished oncologists across the country."

Working closely with Dr. Johnson and other clinical leaders, Dr. Wong will drive the culture and performance of Roswell Park's medical staff with a focus on continual enhancement in patient care, quality and care delivery. He will be part of Roswell Park's physician staff, providing medical oncology care for melanoma patients.

"It is a privilege to be part of a team with such a diversity of talents and expertise," says Dr. Wong. "One of my important tasks is to help build the methodology, infrastructure and culture that will enable every member of our workforce to succeed. This will make a difference for our cancer patients through higher cure rates, enhanced outcomes and faster translation of discoveries and new technologies. We are already on our way, and I Iook forward to what we can do together."

Before joining MD Anderson in 2016, Dr. Wong was a faculty member at the UPMC Health System, the University of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Cancer Institute; Assistant Professor and Attending Physician at Roswell Park; and Professor and Adams Endowed Chair in Cancer Research at the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California. An innovator with six patents awarded or in process, he is also founder of the biotech company Vali Nanomedical Inc., and has led numerous clinical trials as principal investigator.

He holds a BS in biochemistry, a PhD in experimental pathology and an MD degree, all from the University of Toronto. Following postgraduate training at St. Michael's Hospital, Sunny Brook Medical Center/The Toronto Hospital, Dr. Wong completed a fellowship in molecular biology and biochemistry with the National Cancer Institute of Canada. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians whose numerous awards include the Society of Chemical Industry of Canada's Gold Key Award, the Emmanuel Farber Award, the Clinical Research Society of Toronto's Basic Sciences Award, and recognitions for excellence in teaching, mentorship and patient care.

He is the latest of more than 20 Roswell Park leaders Dr. Johnson has appointed to build on the cancer center's strengths in key areas of clinical care and integration of resources.

"The Roswell Park team today is simply outstanding," Dr. Johnson notes. "From cell therapy and immunotherapy to our focus on patient and family experience, our work to strategically build infrastructure in the most promising and important areas of oncology science and practice has allowed us to attract and promote oncology visionaries who will shape advancements in cancer care across the country and around the globe."

Dr. Johnson recognized the following leaders named or promoted to leadership roles at Roswell Park over the past three years:

