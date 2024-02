Tompkins Solutions Names Bryan Perkins Senior Vice President of Engineering

Bryan's widespread expertise across supply chain operations and strong background in engineering and business methodologies make him a great addition to the Tompkins team. Post this

"Bryan's widespread expertise across supply chain operations and strong background in engineering and business methodologies make him a great addition to the Tompkins team," said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. "We are excited to have him on board and help us continue to deliver innovative solutions that meet our clients' evolving needs."

In response to rapid growth, Tompkins Solutions is currently seeking talented supply chain professionals to join their team. To learn more about the available positions, please visit http://www.tompkinsinc.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit http://www.tompkinsinc.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Mackintosh, Tompkins Solutions, 800-789-1257, [email protected], www.tompkinsinc.com

SOURCE Tompkins Solutions