Tompkins Solutions Names Steven Leavengood Senior Vice President of Sales

"We're excited to welcome Steven to the Tompkins team," said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. "His demonstrated success driving innovation and growth and building highly engaged teams will be invaluable as we continue to create new solutions and strategies to help our customers remain competitive and meet increasing demands."

In addition to Leavengood, Tompkins Solutions also recently announced that Bryan Perkins was hired as senior vice president of engineering and Quinntin Teeling joined the company as account executive. To learn more about working at Tompkins Solutions and view the company's current openings, please visit http://www.tompkinsinc.com.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit http://www.tompkinsinc.com.

