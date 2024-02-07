Tompkins Solutions Partners with Soft Robotics to Deliver Revolutionary AI-Enabled Technology to the Logistics Industry

As supply chains continue to face complex challenges and disruptions, AI-enabled solutions like mGripAI will play a critical role in helping companies increase efficiency, reduce costs and meet growing demands. Post this

"We're excited to team up with Soft Robotics to bring this proven technology to the logistics industry," said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. "As supply chains continue to face complex challenges and disruptions, AI-enabled solutions like mGripAI will play a critical role in helping companies increase efficiency, reduce costs and meet growing demands."

"After experiencing overwhelming success in the food industry, we're now delighted to apply our no-code robotic picking and inspection solutions to applications across a variety of new industries," said Mark Chiappetta, CEO of Soft Robotics. "We look forward to partnering with Tompkins Solutions to help organizations optimize their supply chain operations and gain a competitive advantage."

Tompkins Solutions will showcase mGripAI, along with other industry-leading warehouse automation and robotics systems, at its booth (#A11323) at MODEX 2024, March 11-14 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

About Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit http://www.tompkinsinc.com.

About Soft Robotics

Soft Robotics is an industry-leading technology company whose AI-powered machine vision and soft grasping products enable the automation of labor-intensive production and quality inspection processes across multiple industries.

Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include ABB Technology Ventures, Calibrate Ventures, FANUC, Honeywell Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Johnsonville, Marel, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, Tekfen Ventures, Tyson Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Learn more at http://www.softroboticsinc.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Mackintosh, Tompkins Solutions, +18007891257, [email protected], www.tompkinsinc.com

SOURCE Tompkins Solutions