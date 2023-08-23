Tonic Emerges as a "Show Disruptor" at RSPA's Retail Now Conference, Garnering Enthusiastic Acclaim

"This year's RSPA conference was a very humbling, yet reassuring experience," CEO Tyler Young said. "It showed us that all of our hard work is reverberating throughout the industry." Tweet this

Notably, Tonic CEO Tyler Young was also honored with the prestigious "40 under 40" award at the RSPA Retail Now gathering, further exemplifying the company's commitment to innovation and leadership within the industry.

"This year's RSPA conference was a very humbling, yet reassuring experience," Young said. "It showed us that all of our hard work is reverberating throughout the industry. I am extremely proud of our team. I am honored to win the 40 Under 40 award, but our guys in the trenches deserve this recognition they are receiving from their peers and competitors."

The Tonic brand emerged following VersiTech's acquisition of Ordyx POS. The two combined to introduce Tonic, amplifying its focus on disrupting the restaurant point-of-sale landscape. The "harmonious blend of innovation, adaptability and partner-centric solutions makes Tonic's approach remarkably precise," Young says.

The unique blend of local, personalized support and state-of-the-art technology is accomplished by leveraging Tonic's broad network of POS resellers. These Value Added Resellers, or VARs, are an extension of the Tonic team who serve as hyper-local experts right in the customer's neighborhood.

As the RSPA conference concluded, Tonic's success resounded through the conference space, with attendees raving about the engaging exhibits and the innovative solutions that Tonic has to offer. One competitor was noted as saying Tonic was the conference's "show disrupter." The positive feedback has set the tone for an exciting future as Tonic continues to build momentum, leaving an indomitable mark on the retail technology landscape.

For more information about Tonic and their revolutionary electronic payments and financing solutions, please visit http://www.Tonicpos.com.

