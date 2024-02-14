Tonic3 Appoints Charles Sepulveda as Director of US Sales to Accelerate Digital Transformation Growth Post this

"Joining Tonic3 marks a thrilling new chapter in my career, blending creativity with technology daily," said Sepulveda. "I am impressed by Tonic3's vast capabilities, from Strategy to UX to Development, and I am excited to be part of the team. Together, we'll set new benchmarks for excellence and innovation."

Beyond his sales responsibilities, Sepulveda is dedicated to community service, supporting initiatives that enable young people and underrepresented groups in the New York tri-state area to access the tech industry. He also contributes to the startup ecosystem as a Board Member for an emerging technology firm.

John Shahin, Tonic3's Chief Revenue Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about working with Sepulveda again: "Charles is arguably the best sales professional I've worked with. We've succeeded together in the past and anticipate a landscape of success at Tonic3, with Charles' expertise in go-to-market strategies and enterprise client development shaping our company's exciting future."

In his new role, Sepulveda will lead the US sales effort, leveraging his deep expertise to complement Tonic3's delivery prowess and drive continued growth.

About Tonic3: The company partners with enterprise technology leaders to craft digital transformations that offer a competitive advantage, combining project work with managed services and blending nearshore capabilities with U.S. teams. Based in Dallas, New York City, Buenos Aires, and Sao Paulo, Tonic3 employs over 80 full-time professionals assisting clients from Fortune 100 companies to funded startups. For more information, visit www.tonic3.com or follow the company on Linkedin.

