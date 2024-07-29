Tonix Pharmaceuticals Awarded Up to $34 Million U.S. Department of Defense Contract for Accelerated Development of Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Program

"Through our agreement with DTRA, our broad-spectrum antiviral research program will address the DoD's goal of protecting U.S. Joint Forces in the event biological weapons are introduced onto the battlefield," said Seth Lederman, M.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix. Post this

"Through our agreement with DTRA, our broad-spectrum antiviral research program will address the DoD's goal of protecting U.S. Joint Forces in the event biological weapons are introduced onto the battlefield," said Seth Lederman, M.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix. "The DoD announced in December 2022 that they are moving beyond a 'one bug, one drug' approach and are seeking broad-spectrum drugs since one cannot predict which or how many viruses may be deployed.1 This funding provides important validation for our ongoing research and current in-house capabilities, and will enable Tonix to advance its antiviral discovery program."

The $34 million five-year contract will help fund and accelerate the development of the Company's broad-spectrum antiviral program, which has the potential to reduce viral load and allow the adaptive immune system to alert the other arms of the immune system to mount a protective response. Tonix plans to leverage previous research on phosphatase inhibitors, specifically compounds that target CD45, to optimize lead compounds for therapeutic intervention of biothreat agents and provide the government with a complete and cost-effective solution for a broad-spectrum medical countermeasure. Tonix's premise is that partial inhibition of CD45 will provide optimal antiviral protection while requiring lower plasma drug concentrations, a lower dose, and a better safety profile.

Tonix will utilize its state-of-the-art research laboratory capabilities, including a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) lab and an Animal Biosafety Level 3 (ABSL-3) facility at its research and development center (RDC) located in Frederick, Md., as well as experienced personnel in-house. The RDC is located in Maryland's 'I-270 biotech corridor' and is close to the center of the U.S. biodefense research community.

1 "Approach for Research, Development, and Acquisition of Medical Countermeasure and Test Products." 2022. Chemical and Biological Defense Program. U.S. Department of Defense. https://media.defense.gov/2023/Jan/10/2003142624/-1/-1/0/APPROACH-RDA-MCM-TEST-PRODUCTS.PDF (accessed March 5, 2024)

About Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA)

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), an agency within the United States Department of Defense (DoD) is both a Defense Agency and Combat Support Agency with two distinct yet highly integrated roles countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and emerging threats. Its origins stretch back to World War II and the Manhattan Project, but today the agency encompasses a wide variety of strategic and operational functions that deter, prevent, and ultimately prevail against these unique threats. DTRA enables the Department of Defense (DoD), the United States Government and international partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and emerging threats. DTRA provides cross-cutting solutions to enable the Department of Defense, the United States Government, and international partners to deter strategic attack against the United States and its allies; prevent, reduce, and counter WMD and emerging threats; and prevail against WMD-armed adversaries in crisis and conflict. DTRA's continued effort to enhance the combat support mission also advances public health services by developing innovative technologies that protect against biological threats. For more information, visit http://www.dtra.mil.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.*

Tonix is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, licensing and commercializing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's development portfolio is focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Tonix's priority is to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in the second half of 2024 for Tonmya1, a product candidate for which two statistically significant Phase 3 studies have been completed for the management of fibromyalgia. TNX-102 SL is also being developed to treat acute stress reaction as well as fibromyalgia-type Long COVID. Tonix's CNS portfolio includes TNX-1300 (cocaine esterase), a biologic designed to treat cocaine intoxication that has Breakthrough Therapy designation. Tonix's immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (CD40L or CD154) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Tonix also has product candidates in development in the areas of rare disease and infectious disease. Tonix Medicines, our commercial subsidiary, markets Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

*Tonix's product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics and have not been approved for any indication.

1Tonmya™ is conditionally accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the tradename for TNX-102 SL for the management of fibromyalgia. Tonmya has not been approved for any indication.

Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra are registered trademarks of Tonix Medicines. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Katie Dodge, Tonix, (978) 360-3151, [email protected], https://www.tonixpharma.com/

SOURCE Tonix