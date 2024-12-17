Tony Buffum Joins Human Cloud To Lead Enterprise Strategy

Renowned HR expert Tony Buffum joins Human Cloud to help enterprises modernize their talent strategies by integrating flexible workforce models and advanced technologies with Human Cloud. Together with CEO Matthew Mottola, Buffum and Mottola enable enterprises to future proof their talent strategy and business strategy all in one.

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Tony Buffum joins Human Cloud as Head of Enterprise Strategy.

Buffum is a renowned HR expert focused on helping enterprises modernize their talent strategies by integrating flexible workforce models and advanced technologies. Most recently serving as VP of HR Client Strategy at Upwork, and previously as CHRO at FLIR Systems and VP of HR at Stanley Black & Decker, Buffum combines extensive HR expertise with a passion for innovative workforce strategies to drive the future of work.

Buffum's leadership empowers talent leaders to prioritize a flexible workforce amongst their demanding and wide-ranging talent initiatives with an approach called "Talent Access."

The flexible workforce is having a moment. Recent MBO Partners data shows that 27.7 million individuals are choosing full-time independence over full-time employment. Randstad Digital acquired software talent platform Torc this summer, while experts estimate that talent platforms have a 12-16% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). But while there are several data points supporting enterprise interest and recognition of a flexible workforce, the gap between interest and adoption is wide.

Under the leadership of Buffum and CEO Matthew Mottola, the company aims to bridge the gap between corporate interest in innovative workforce strategies and their successful adoption. By Buffum empowering companies to understand the talent side of the flexible workforce and Mottola empowering companies to understand the business/marketplace side, Human Cloud customers have an end-to-end experience to design, build, and scale their flexible workforce.

"Tony brings a level of normalization and professionalization to every person leading their company's future workforce," commented Human Cloud CEO Matthew Mottola. "Flexible workforce leaders are in a tough spot: they're often either talent experts struggling to gain business buy-in or business leaders lacking support from the talent side. This leaves them stuck in an awkward middle ground, where they either have a budget large enough to experiment or a pressing business problem significant enough to justify the investment. With Tony's guidance, our customers can now generate both business and talent-related investment."

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with Matthew Mottola and the Human Cloud team," shared Tony Buffum "My years in HR and, more recently, my time with Upwork meeting with HR and talent leaders at companies of all sizes and types, have shown me that there remains a critical gap in implementing and scaling flexible talent programs to maximize the value and ROI. This is a space Human Cloud has developed deep expertise and experience in, and I'm happy to partner with them to bring this to enterprises all over the world."

What Does This Mean For The Talent Industry? Growth and Normalization

Human Cloud has played three key roles in shaping the talent industry, and with Buffum's leadership, it is poised to expand and deepen this impact.

First, Human Cloud has led the conversation on the future of work. With a modern approach to digital media and workforce thought leadership; Human Cloud has driven awareness and education around how technology is transforming work through its top 10% global podcast, the HarperCollins-published book The Human Cloud, and an established presence in public speaking.

Led by Paul Polo, Head of Partnerships, and the driving force behind the podcast, Human Cloud has leveraged modern media to elevate the industry. This approach enabled Human Cloud to collaborate with globally recognized organizations like NASA, Microsoft, Airbus, Phillips, Malt, Upwork, Fiverr, and the US Department of Defense across their media channels.

Second, Human Cloud has been the place to find platforms, partnerships, and investments in the flexible workforce. According to Mottola, their Industry Landscape has been growing rapidly and has seen early success in matching companies to the right platforms.

Third, Human Cloud has been the foundation for industry growth, enabling both enterprises to scale their freelance workforce by integrating with the right platforms and scaling their program compliantly, and platforms to own their niche by leveraging Human Cloud's media channels and industry data. To date, Human Cloud has helped Fortune 100s across big tech, pharmaceutical, consulting, and beyond. Human Cloud has also supported platforms in securing investments, achieving acquisitions, and growing into successful businesses.

What Can Human Cloud Customers Expect In 2025?

1. Advisory to design, build, and scale a flexible workforce

Most Companies know they need a flexible workforce strategy, but struggle to know how their peers are solving for high risk requirements.

Human Cloud solves this by helping companies design, build, and scale their flexible workforce, enabling companies to integrate multiple talent platforms in a safe and seamless way, along with working across HR, Procurement, Legal, and relevant working teams.

Human Cloud mentions three popular ways to get started:

Audits to benchmark and assess their future workforce readiness

Workshops for Executive and Working Teams

Piloting a flexible workforce program, starting with identifying business cases, addressing unique risk and compliance requirements, and validating hiring manager interest in flexible talent.

2. Certification for Companies and Platforms

The future of work has two major problems; flexible workforces feel risky and unfamiliar, and there isn't clear data or certifications on talent platforms. For example, when you go to buy a car, you have Carfax. When you go to partner with a talent platform, where do you turn?

Human Cloud will be rolling out two Certification Programs in 2025.

Company Certification – Program leaders can certify their Company and their HR, Procurement, Finance, Legal leaders, along with hiring managers.

Platform Certification – Platforms will be certified in accordance with their enterprise readiness.

3. Buffum and Mottola Roadshow

Human Cloud will be hosting dinners and talks in partnership with leading companies and platforms. Expect to see Human Cloud in New York, San Francisco, Singapore, London, Boston, Chicago, and Atlanta.

If you want to attend, or sponsor, reach out to [email protected], or contact them through https://humancloud.work

