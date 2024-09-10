Tony Fadell's Build Collective Backs Greyparrot's Launch of Next-Gen Sustainable AI Waste Analyzer

"Recycling facilities need superpowers to identify and classify the value of their waste streams, and Greyparrot's AI-powered waste analyzer does exactly that," said Tony Fadell, Principal at Build Collective, and the inventor of the iPod and Nest. Post this

"Humans create 3.4B tons of waste per year, which ends up buried or burned! The only way out of the mess is separating the waste AFTER collecting it," said Tony Fadell, Principal at Build Collective, and the inventor of the iPod and Nest. "Recycling facilities need superpowers to identify & classify the value of their waste streams. Greyparrot's AI-powered waste analyzer does exactly that: it distinguishes the type of material, brand, size, mass, function, monetary value, and emissions potential of each piece of our trash. Greyparrot turns trash into treasure accurately, quickly, and cost-effectively."

The next-generation Greyparrot Analyzer's lightweight design, which is a third lighter, takes 18.7 lbs off from the prior generation, making it simpler to install even in tight spaces. With every 100 units deployed, the reduced carbon footprint is equivalent to saving 25.7 metric tons of CO2, significantly lowering the environmental impact. It is also equipped with a custom-designed LED lighting system that offers more powerful and custom illumination, further improving accurate waste material recognition and data in low-light environments. Color light indicators and an LCD display screen are included on the unit to indicate unit status to MRF operators, making troubleshooting easier.

"The launch of our latest waste analyzer is a huge leap forward for enhancing waste analytics, and we're thrilled to have Tony aboard for this step in our mission," said Ambarish Mitra, Greyparrot's co-founder. "We've certainly taken some inspiration from him in aiming to be the 'Apple of the waste industry,' with a product designed with both best-in-class hardware and software. By bringing this latest hardware and its corresponding software update to the market, we're providing MRFs with a sleeker, more sustainable, and low-powered AI solution to increase global recycling rates. MRFs can now better unlock the financial value of their waste to support a transition to a more circular economy, which can keep our environment clean for generations to come."

New Greyparrot Analyzer Hardware, And New Waste Analytics Software

With the launch of the next-generation waste analyzer, Greyparrot is also rolling out a major software update for the Greyparrot Analyzer platform, fully compatible with the current hardware version. The update is a significant enhancement to the widely-used Alerts feature. Analyzer Alerts notify MRFs of dips in purity and other sudden changes in material composition via Greyparrot's Analyzer portal, and via SMS or email. By identifying material composition shifts against set thresholds, the system alerts operators to quality issues and potential blockages, preventing escalations and reducing manual interventions. Acting in real-time, the facility can proactively reduce commodity loss while safeguarding product quality. As a result, MRFs can decrease recycling facility and waste stream downtime, which is a significant loss leader.

By delivering and unifying this type of critical data from conveyor belts, Greyparrot is unleashing the power of lean facility management. Real-time data insights guide decision-making and enable operators to delicately balance throughput rates, product purity, and the loss of valuable material to residue.

The next-generation Greyparrot Analyzer is available for preorder now and will be unveiled in public for the first time at the upcoming Resource & Waste Management Conference within Greyparrot Booth #RS-H160. The software update is already being rolled out to all Greyparrot customers.

About Greyparrot

Greyparrot (greyparrot.ai), the leader in AI waste analytics, is applying AI to globally scale recycling and save millions of tons of waste from landfills and incinerators. By providing deeper, more intelligent insights about waste stream composition and value, Greyparrot is helping the waste sector recover more value from waste processing lines and reduce the environmental impact of waste.

The company's waste intelligence platform, including Greyparrot Analyzer and Greyparrot Sync (API), reveals real-time insights on over 89+ waste categories across seven layers of data, including financial value, brand, and GHG emissions, captured at multiple locations across a recycling facility. In 2023, Greyparrot analyzed over 25 billion waste objects helping drive efficiency to save hundreds of thousands, to millions, of dollars per facility – while diverting millions of tons of waste away from landfills, oceans, and incinerators.

Using Greyparrot insights, recycling professionals, plant builders, packaging producers, and FMCG brands can make decisions to help them increase recycling efficiency, comply with recycling regulations, and improve recyclable packaging design.

About Build Collective

Build Collective, led by Tony Fadell, is a global investment and advisory firm coaching engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs working on foundational deep technology. With 200+ startups in its portfolio, Build Collective invests its money and time to help engineers and scientists bring technology out of the lab and into our lives. Supporting companies beyond Silicon Valley, Build Collective's portfolio is based mainly in the EU and US with some companies in Asia and the Middle East. From tackling food security, sustainability, transportation, energy efficiency, weather, robotics, and disease to empowering small business owners, entrepreneurs, and consumers, the startups in Build Collective's portfolio are improving our lives and prospects for the future. With no LP's to report to, the Build Collective team is hands-on and advises for the long-term.

