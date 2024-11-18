Tony Lama Unveils The Women's Derby Suede Collection - Where Western Roots Meet High Fashion

This fall, Tony Lama takes center stage with the release of its highly anticipated Women's Derby Suede Collection, a luxurious line of boots designed to blend western heritage with contemporary fashion. With this collection, Tony Lama invites women to step into a world where bold, modern design meets classic craftsmanship, creating pieces that exude effortless elegance for fall and winter wardrobes.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This fall, Tony Lama takes center stage with the release of its highly anticipated Women's Derby Suede Collection, a luxurious line of boots designed to blend western heritage with contemporary fashion. With this collection, Tony Lama invites women to step into a world where bold, modern design meets classic craftsmanship, creating pieces that exude effortless elegance for fall and winter wardrobes.

The Women's Derby Suede Collection features two signature styles, each thoughtfully crafted to offer versatility and sophistication. The Liz, a commanding 15-inch tall cowboy boot, is a true showstopper available in three striking hues: Ash Grey, Cornflower Blue, and Emerald Green. Its tall silhouette offers a sleek, polished look, perfect for pairing with long coats or flowing dresses as the seasons change. For those who prefer a shorter silhouette, the Lea, a chic 9-inch boot, is available in Ash Grey and Cornflower Blue, with an Emerald Green version arriving later this season, just in time for the holidays. The Lea's shorter height enhances the leg line and adds a contemporary twist to the classic western boot.

Each boot in the collection is crafted with rich, premium suede, ensuring they are as luxurious to the touch as they are beautiful to behold. The vivid Emerald Green is a bold statement for the fashion-forward, while the timeless Ash Grey and soft Cornflower Blue bring an understated elegance that complements any wardrobe.

"The Women's Derby Suede Collection reflects what we at Tony Lama truly wanted in our own closets," said Elizabeth Jackson, Product Designer at Tony Lama. "We saw a real need for elevated basics—boots that could seamlessly blend into the wardrobes of women exploring western fashion for the first time, while still appealing to our loyal customers who already live in boots but want something fresh and fashion-forward. With rich colors and thoughtful details, this collection is for every woman who values quality and style."

The Liz and Lea boots are more than footwear; they are statement pieces designed to elevate any outfit. Whether styled with tailored denim and chunky knits or paired with flowing skirts and structured blazers, these boots make the perfect transition from crisp autumn days to festive winter evenings.

The Women's Derby Suede Collection is now available online at TonyLama.com and at retailers.

About Tony Lama Boots

Tony Lama Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1911 by Tony Lama in El Paso, Texas. Throughout history, Tony Lama has repeatedly proven to be the world's most recognized western boot brand by building a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Each pair of prized Tony Lama boots is a true work of art, meticulously crafted of the finest leathers. This reputation comes from 100+ years of experience in perfecting every step in the bootmaking process. For more information, visit http://www.tonylama.com.

