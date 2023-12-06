Tony Perlak Joins Aceable as General Manager of Healthcare, Fueling a New Chapter of Educational Excellence and Innovation

Perlak joins the leading digital education platform to lead the company through one of its biggest acquisitions to date

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aceable, the digital-first education platform renowned for its certification and training products, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tony Perlak as the company's General Manager of Healthcare. Perlak's appointment comes on the heels of Aceable's acquisition of Advancing Knowledge in Healthcare (AKH), a leader in CME/CE Continuing Education for healthcare professionals. Perlak will bring almost a decade of online learning experience to Aceable's healthcare education offerings.

"We are excited to have Tony join the Aceable team. His track record of building outstanding teams, driving significant student outcomes, and executing a strategy to rapidly and profitably take market share sets us up to disrupt online healthcare education," Blake Garrett, CEO and Founder of Aceable, announced. "Tony is not just leading our charge to become the premier provider in healthcare continuing education; he's integral to uplifting the entirety of Aceable. His expertise and vision are pivotal as we introduce technologies such as AI to redefine once again the standard of the online learning experience in regulated environments."

Perlak will oversee the leadership of Aceable Healthcare and the AKH subsidiary. Prior to Aceable, Perlak served as the Chief Executive Officer of Continued.com, where he developed a commitment to lifelong learning among healthcare professionals to improve patient outcomes. He also spent five years in executive marketing and finance leadership roles overseeing the core subscription business at Nutrisystem.

"I am eager to embark on this exciting journey that allows me to combine my passion for education, healthcare, and business with the Aceable team," said Perlak. "We have an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the future of healthcare education by combining the AKH mission of providing comprehensive and innovative continuing education for all healthcare providers with the Aceable legacy of empowering students with engaging and transformative solutions."

For over a decade, Aceable has been disrupting conventional educational formats by offering engaging and convenient online licensing courses, empowering individuals to construct the lives and careers they want. With Perlak on board, Aceable is poised to extend its transformative approach to the realm of healthcare, ushering in a new era of personalized education.

In addition to Perlak's appointment, Aceable is pleased to welcome two other key additions to its executive team. Neil Seth has been appointed as Aceable's new Chief Technology Officer, and Kevin Morris joins as the company's new Chief Product Officer. Together with Perlak, these new leaders will drive Aceable's product expansion strategy, which includes the incorporation of AI into their expanding digital course offerings set to debut in late 2023 and 2024. To learn more about Aceable's new offerings and leadership team, please visit http://www.aceable.com.

About Aceable

Aceable is a digital education platform that exists to provide unparalleled, accredited training and tools. For more than a decade, Aceable has been replacing tired formats with delightful and convenient online licensing courses to empower people to build the life they want with innovative driving, real estate, and healthcare education. Aceable's platform includes state-approved drivers education, online real estate certifications through AceableAgent, and licensed continuing healthcare education through AKH. Named one of the Best Places to Work in Austin for multiple years running by numerous entities, including Austin Business Journal, BuiltInAustin and EqualOcean, Aceable is headquartered in Austin, TX, but our team works remotely across select states in the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.aceable.com

Media Contact

Collyn Burke, Aceable, 512-934-1292, [email protected], http://www.aceable.com

SOURCE Aceable