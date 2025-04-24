Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Announce The Thrive In 2025 Event to Help People Thrive in a World That Won't Slow Down

Learn how to reclaim your voice, build your future, and thrive—no matter what the economy, AI, or the world throws your way. All at the free 3-day Thrive In 2025 Virtual Event.

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a time of rapid change, rising uncertainty, and nonstop noise, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi are calling on everyday people to take back control. The two bestselling authors and business leaders have announced the first-ever Thrive In 2025 Virtual Live Event, streaming for free across three days from May 15–17, 2025.

The event is designed to help people create purpose, income, and independence—even when the world around them feels unpredictable. Whether facing economic instability, career transition, or simply a deep desire for more, Thrive In 2025 delivers a roadmap for building something real using what you already know.

Robbins and Graziosi will be joined by an elite lineup of speakers including Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Lisa Nichols, Gary Brecka, and Jillian Turecki. Organizers have also teased a special guest appearance from an Academy Award-winning actor known for his unconventional path to success and deep personal philosophy.

"We can't control the world—but we can control what we build inside it," said Graziosi. "Right now, people are overwhelmed, anxious, and unsure where to go next. The Thrive In 2025 Event was created to bring clarity, confidence, and a plan."

Each day of the event begins at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET and will run approximately 2–3 hours. Over the course of three transformational days, attendees will learn how to take the knowledge and experience they already have and turn it into a business, a mission, or a flexible stream of income that aligns with their values.

Key topics will include:

How to build something recession-resistant and passion-driven

How to stop waiting and start creating momentum—now

The exact steps to turn your knowledge into income

How to simplify and scale with modern tools and AI

How to shift from uncertainty to ownership

This isn't another motivational event—it's a strategic intervention. With millions navigating career disruption, rising costs, and AI-driven change, the Thrive In 2025 Event is built for those who want to stop reacting and start building.

Registration is free but limited - To reserve your spot for the Thrive In 2025 Event, please click here.

About Tony Robbins:

Tony Robbins is a globally recognized peak performance strategist, entrepreneur, and eight-time #1 New York Times bestselling author. Over the past four decades, he has empowered more than 50 million people through his live events, books, and coaching programs. Robbins is also a strategic partner in over 100 companies generating more than $7 billion in annual revenue.

Media Contact

Jennifer Connelly, Mastermind.com, 1 7576455957, [email protected], Mastermind.com

SOURCE Tony Robbins