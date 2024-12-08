Tony Van Heugten, CTO of e-Vision Smart Optics, Inc., inducted in the 2024 Florida Inventors Hall of Fame

"We are extremely proud of Mr. Van Heugten's deserved induction into Florida Inventors Hall of Fame, an organization that recognizes Florida inventors whose achievements have significantly advanced the quality of life for all Americans," Joel Zychick, CEO, of eVision Smart Optics, Inc. Post this

He joins an impressive list of globally recognized inventors

Mr. Van Heugten was inducted in the Annual Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, October 25, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame includes globally recognized names like Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Harvey Firestone and many other inventors that have made positive impacts in our lives.

About Tony Van Heugten

Tony Van Heugten is the Chief Technology Officer of e-Vision and a principle inventor of its liquid crystal tunable lens technology. Prior to joining e-Vision in 2007, Mr. Van Heugten, co-founded WaveTec Vision Systems, Inc. ("WaveTec") in 2000 serving as Chief Technology Officer, co-inventing the intra-operative wave front sensor that improves visual outcomes in eye surgery. In 2014, WaveTec was sold to Alcon*. Mr. Van Heugten has worked with many leaders in the ophthalmic community developing numerous successful products such as an instrument that creates stitch-less incisions for cataract surgery in one pass and an instrument to remove an implanted IOL through a 3mm incision.

Mr. Van Heugten has also managed other numerous successful technical projects both inside and outside of ophthalmology including the development of new products in interventional cardiology (MedClose), vascular access (Johnson & Johnson) and laser-vision-correction lasers (Summit Technology). He was a co-developer of

e-Vision's electro-optic phoropter for performing vision examinations.

e-Vision Smart Optics - Company Overview

eVision is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida and a pioneer in electronic lens modulation with more than 18 years of experience designing and fabricating optics that control and shape light with no moving parts. "We are extremely proud of Mr. Van Heugten's deserved induction into Florida Inventors Hall of Fame, an organization that recognizes Florida inventors whose achievements have significantly advanced the quality of life for all Americans." Joel Zychick, CEO, of eVision Smart Optics, Inc. With ownership or control of over 440 issued or pending worldwide patents, e-Vision has significant protection for its intellectual property. This extensive patent portfolio is classified as follows:

e-Vision Intellectual Property

Optical Designs for Electronic Lenses: e-Vision's patents cover its designs for electronic lenses and optics, including diffractive and pixelated diffractive optics, refractive optics, combination diffractive/refractive optics and adjustable fluidic optics.

Electronics: Patents cover activating (focusing), powering and charging electronic optics remotely, wirelessly and/or anatomically with the electronics either imbedded in the optics or located outside the optics. Other patents cover memory and data transmission.

Specific Applications for Electronic Lenses: The patent portfolio covers the application of Smart Focus Optics for eyecare (contact lenses, IOLs and spectacles), mobile media (optics for cameras, web cams, the "Internet of Things"), ophthalmic diagnostic devices (the electronic phoropter, for example) and more.

Flexible Optics: e-Vision's patents also cover the use of flexible (foldable) electronic lenses, optics and electronics for its eyecare applications.

Support: e-Vision also has numerous additional patents on the processes and methods required to fabricate electronic lenses and optics.

Wearables: The Internet of Things: Patents covering electronic wearable frames that encapsulate mobile media components including audio, video, microphones and wireless communication and the electronics (power and control) to drive such components.

e-Vision Smart Optics, Inc. is a privately held Delaware-based Corporation with its development facility and administrative offices located in Sarasota, Florida. The company was established in 1999 and its initial focus was technology licensing and transfer activities for lens-based and electronic wearable applications. In 2010, e-Vision created its own development platform to create tunable liquid crystal-based optics and wearable electronic frames. e-Vision believes that its technology will have a transformative influence on the complex lens systems required to bring what can be imagined to reality.

Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality, AR, VR and MR

Today there is a rush to develop products that interface with powerful computing advancements in Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality. e-Vision Smart Optics patents and development activities interface the sight and sound that is critical for the success of AR, VR and MR. e-Vision Smart Optics holds many other patents that are foundational to the development of reality-based products in both spectacle lens eyewear and the Electronic Contact Lens (ECL) contact technology.

About the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame

By encouraging discovery, the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame supports a culture of creativity that fuels innovation, drives economic growth, and encourages investment in Florida. The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame is a state-wide initiative dedicated to honoring and celebrating Florida inventors whose achievements have significantly advanced the quality of life for all Americans.

Florida consistently ranks among the top 10 states for most patents granted. The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame recognizes these inventors, inspires the next generation of innovators, and works to bring attention to Florida, as a state where research, innovation and discovery thrive, and where great inventors have lived and worked.

*e-Vision has no affiliation with Alcon, the largest eye care devices company in the world.

