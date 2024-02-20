Tonya Esposito to Present at National Business Institute on New TCPA Rules

Tonya M. Esposito, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice, will lead a National Business Institute webinar titled "New TCPA Rules You Need to Know."

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tonya M. Esposito, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice, will lead a National Business Institute webinar titled "New TCPA Rules You Need to Know."

The webinar will provide updates on Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) changes that went into effect in 2023, and insight on how to help clients find workarounds and effective strategies to remain compliant and navigate the ever-changing TCPA landscape with confidence.

Esposito focuses her practice on a variety of consumer issues, including financial services, antitrust, and marketing and advertising. She has considerable experience representing clients in private litigation, as well as in government investigations brought by state attorneys general, the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

With deep experience representing a variety of financial institutions in both litigation and compliance matters, Esposito represents clients in litigation involving claims brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, the Truth in Lending Act, the TCPA, the state deceptive acts and practices laws, and many types of internal and government investigations. She regularly handles matters involving credit cards, student loans, residential and commercial mortgages, as well as privacy and FinTech issues.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 2022947824, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP