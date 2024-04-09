Tonya Turrell Makes Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders 250 List

"Receiving this honor from Inc. is not just a recognition of our past achievements, but a powerful affirmation that our dreams have wings. It validates every late night, every bold decision, and every leap of faith we've taken." Post this

"Receiving this honor from Inc. is not just a recognition of our past achievements, but a powerful affirmation that our dreams have wings. It validates every late night, every bold decision, and every leap of faith we've taken. This is for my team, our supporters, and every entrepreneur who believes that with passion, perseverance, and a pinch of audacity, the sky's not the limit—it's just the beginning." - Tonya Turrell, CEO of The Launchpad.

Over the last year, The Launchpad has not only made the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies, securing an impressive spot at number 123, but they've also successfully raised their first-ever seed round of $1.4 million in December 2023 after four years of determined bootstrapping.

Additionally, they launched the beta version of their groundbreaking technology matchmaking marketplace and lead generation platform, technologymatch.com, which is poised to revolutionize the way technology buyers and sellers connect, akin to a match.com for the tech world. These achievements are not merely milestones for their company; they're a testament to the team's relentless innovation, resilience, and commitment to transforming their industry.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back. The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine's Female Founders issue (April 2024) will be available online on April 9 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 16.

About The Launchpad

At The Launchpad and TechnologyMatch.com, we are more than just a platform; we are a community of innovators, thinkers, and doers, united in our mission to revolutionize the IT matchmaking industry and support the dynamic needs of modern IT buyers and vendors alike.

