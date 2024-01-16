Toolbox Launches Free Platform for SMBs to Take Control of Cash Flow, Profitability

Last year, we saw businesses with $5M+ in revenue still grappling with unforeseen cash flow challenges. That's when we decided to confront these issues directly—by building a platform where business owners can control and manage cash flows for better profitability and long-term success. Post this

"Last year, we saw businesses with $5M+ in revenue still grappling with unforeseen cash flow challenges. That's when we decided to confront these issues directly—by building an all-in-one platform where business owners and finance teams can control and manage cash flows for better profitability and long-term success," said Wil Eyi, Founder and CEO of Toolbox.

Toolbox initially launched with a corporate card product in 2022, and the company is doubling down on financial products and tools that allow SMBs to scale.

"Navigating cash flow is often the toughest part of running a company. With Toolbox, we're turning this challenge into an opportunity for unparalleled business growth and stability," said Eyi.

About Toolbox

Toolbox is the finance platform businesses choose to build a more profitable future. By integrating corporate cards, expense management, business funding, banking, and operating insights into a unified platform, Toolbox equips owners and finance teams with the tools to free up cash flow and manage money movement effectively. In the past year, Toolbox has expanded its suite of services, reinforcing its commitment to aiding SMBs in efficient cash flow management and profitability. Businesses can open a free Toolbox account at www.trytoolbox.com.

Toolbox is not a bank. Banking services provided by Thread Bank; Member FDIC. The Toolbox Visa Debit & Charge Cards are issued by Thread Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa cards are accepted.

Media Contact

Jen Farmer, Toolbox, 1 954-805-7142, [email protected], www.trytoolbox.com

SOURCE Toolbox