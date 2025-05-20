Toothpillow, Led by Expert Airway Dentists, Revolutionizes Pediatric Dental Health with Non-Surgical, Telehealth-Based Treatments

We've helped thousands of children take an important step toward better health, making early prevention one of the smartest investments parents can make in their child's future Post this

The Toothpillow team consists of expert airway dentists and myofunctional therapists offering non-surgical treatments that help children establish nasal breathing, improve sleep and foster optimal jaw and airway development. Early evaluation can help assess jaw and tooth development and catch any issues related to mouth breathing before they become more serious.

"We've helped thousands of children take an important step toward better health, making early prevention one of the smartest investments parents can make in their child's future," said Michele Grasmick, President of Toothpillow. "Dental Health Month this May is a great opportunity to highlight how parents can proactively support healthy jaw development and proper alignment as their children grow. Toothpillow is a convenient solution that promotes nasal breathing and can be a powerful first step toward long-term oral health."

Children are increasingly developing smaller jaws due to modern diets and lifestyles which has led to increased mouth breathing. What may seem like a small habit is a major culprit in many health issues. For example, mouth breathing can lead to problems, such as malocclusion (misalignment of teeth) and narrowed airways, contributing to problems with chewing, speech development and facial appearance.

It interferes with the proper development of the jaws and facial structures and is often linked to other issues like dry mouth, dental problems and poor sleep. Encouraging children to breathe through their nose rather than the mouth helps maintain proper jaw alignment and supports overall health.

About Toothpillow:

The Toothpillow System is a preventative, pre-orthodontic method that corrects and supports proper jaw development, promoting nasal breathing and preventing—even fixing—dozens of health problems down the road. Follow them on Instagram @toothpillow_official.

