Top 1% Loan Originator Mandi Feely-Swain Releases New Book on the Habit Most Producers Never Master: Consistency

"Origination Boost: How Top Loan Officers Think, Act, and Win Every Day" gives mortgage professionals a practical framework for showing up and executing when pressure hits.

EAGLE, Idaho, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mandi Feely-Swain, a top 1% loan originator and Senior Executive Vice President at Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, has released her debut book, Origination Boost: How Top Loan Officers Think, Act, and Win Every Day (Aloha Publishing). The book tackles the challenge nearly every mortgage professional faces, but few solve: how to stay consistent when the pipeline gets thin, confidence wobbles, or fear starts making the decisions.

Most loan officers already know what they should be doing, Feely-Swain argues—they just struggle to do it when it matters most. Rather than another motivational push or a flood of tactics no one implements, Origination Boost focuses on accountability: the daily habits, rhythms, and repeatable actions that build momentum over time. The goal, she writes, is "to help loan officers become more consistent, successful versions of who they already are."

Feely-Swain writes from hard-won experience. Early in her career, she rebuilt from six figures in the red, and the systems she created to claw her way back became the foundation of the book. Today she ranks among the nation's top producers—closing 2,531 units and more than $816.2 million in volume from 2020 to 2025 alone—and was named a 2025 Mortgage Executive Magazine Most Influential Executive. Origination Boost also features real stories from top-producing loan officers across the country.

"Most loan officers already know what they need to do—they just struggle to do it when the pressure shows up. Hustle without discipline is just chaos wearing cute shoes. This book is about the daily habits and accountability that make success repeatable, no matter the market." — Mandi Feely-Swain

Across ten chapters, the book blends candid personal storytelling with practical frameworks readers can put to work immediately. And on August 4th, 2026, it will be available for a very limited time for $.99 as an e-book on Amazon.com.

To learn more, visit originationboost.com.

About the Author

Mandi Feely-Swain (NMLS #38490) is a mortgage industry leader, educator, and top-producing loan originator who has spent decades helping professionals grow not just their production, but their confidence, resilience, and long-term success. As Senior Executive Vice President at Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC, and a 2025 Mortgage Executive Magazine Most Influential Executive honoree, she brings a rare 360-degree perspective to the business—having worked in loan processing, origination, and executive leadership. Born and raised in Idaho and a graduate of Boise State University, she lives in Eagle, Idaho, with her husband, Cory. She speaks and trains nationally on the daily habits of top producers, building referral relationships, and winning in any market, and leads Origination Boost, a resource hub for loan officers and real estate partners.

About Premier Mortgage Resources

Premier Mortgage Resources, LLC (NMLS #1169) was founded in 2005 on a commitment to helping all Americans realize the dream of homeownership. Premier Mortgage Resources (PMR) offers a full range of mortgage products, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional loans. Licensed or pending in all fifty states, PMR is driven by a dedication to operational excellence and a customer-first approach. Since 2022, PMR has operated as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, aligning the interests of employees and customers in every transaction.

Media Contact

Candace Ellington, Premier Mortgage Resources, 1 916-759-9953, [email protected], pmrloans.com

SOURCE Premier Mortgage Resources