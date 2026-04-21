Top 10 Biopharma Goes Live with PV Quality & Compliance on NextTrial One

NextTrial announced the go-live of its PV Quality & Compliance (PVQC) solution on the NextTrial One platform with a Top 10 global biopharmaceutical company. The implementation unifies safety data, quality monitoring, and compliance workflows into an AI-ready environment, enabling proactive risk management, improved oversight, and stronger regulatory readiness.
NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NextTrial, a provider of a unified intelligence platform for life sciences, today announced the go-live of its PV Quality & Compliance (PVQC) solution, part of the Total Safety Intelligence (TSI) suite, on the NextTrial One platform with a global biopharmaceutical customer.
NextTrial One is a cloud-native, AI-ready platform designed to unify data, analytics, and workflows across clinical, safety, and regulatory operations within a single operating environment. Total Safety Intelligence (TSI), one of the platform's core solutions, standardizes pharmacovigilance (PV) operations by integrating case intake, quality and compliance monitoring, signal management, and risk oversight into connected workflows that improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance, and enable end-to-end safety visibility across PV activities.
"We are pleased to support a leading biopharmaceutical organization in advancing its PV Quality and Compliance operations through the NextTrial One platform," said Sharad Prakash, Founder and CEO of NextTrial. "This go-live demonstrates how safety and quality data can be operationalized at scale to strengthen oversight, support regulatory readiness, and enable continuous improvement across pharmacovigilance operations."
The PVQC solution unifies safety data from multiple sources into a single, authoritative environment, where AI-enabled monitoring and automated workflows support earlier detection of potential quality issues, improved trend visibility, and more timely intervention. By shifting from reactive analysis across fragmented tools to a more integrated, intelligence-driven approach, the solution enhances operational efficiency, consistency, and proactive risk management.
The NextTrial One platform and TSI solution portfolio are expected to be generally available in Q2 2026, enabling pharma, biotech, and CROs to advance safety intelligence, strengthen regulatory readiness, and support patient safety across the product lifecycle.
About NextTrial
NextTrial is a life sciences technology company transforming how organizations harness data and intelligence to enable faster decisions, stronger outcomes, and improved patient safety. Through its NextTrial One platform, organizations can accelerate clinical development, strengthen product safety profiles, and improve regulatory compliance across clinical, safety, and regulatory operations. NextTrial is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with regional offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Bangalore, India.
Media Contact
Sally Frederick, NextTrial, 1 732-354-3000, [email protected], nexttrial.ai
SOURCE NextTrial
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