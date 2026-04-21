Top 10 Biopharma Goes Live with PV Quality & Compliance on NextTrial One

This go-live demonstrates how safety and quality data can be operationalized at scale to strengthen oversight, support regulatory readiness, and enable continuous improvement across pharmacovigilance operations. Post this

"We are pleased to support a leading biopharmaceutical organization in advancing its PV Quality and Compliance operations through the NextTrial One platform," said Sharad Prakash, Founder and CEO of NextTrial. "This go-live demonstrates how safety and quality data can be operationalized at scale to strengthen oversight, support regulatory readiness, and enable continuous improvement across pharmacovigilance operations."

The PVQC solution unifies safety data from multiple sources into a single, authoritative environment, where AI-enabled monitoring and automated workflows support earlier detection of potential quality issues, improved trend visibility, and more timely intervention. By shifting from reactive analysis across fragmented tools to a more integrated, intelligence-driven approach, the solution enhances operational efficiency, consistency, and proactive risk management.

The NextTrial One platform and TSI solution portfolio are expected to be generally available in Q2 2026, enabling pharma, biotech, and CROs to advance safety intelligence, strengthen regulatory readiness, and support patient safety across the product lifecycle.

About NextTrial

NextTrial is a life sciences technology company transforming how organizations harness data and intelligence to enable faster decisions, stronger outcomes, and improved patient safety. Through its NextTrial One platform, organizations can accelerate clinical development, strengthen product safety profiles, and improve regulatory compliance across clinical, safety, and regulatory operations. NextTrial is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with regional offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and Bangalore, India.

Media Contact

Sally Frederick, NextTrial, 1 732-354-3000, [email protected], nexttrial.ai

SOURCE NextTrial