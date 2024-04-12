Top 10 Box Office Hit, 'Forty-Seven Days With Jesus' Coming To Digital And Dvd On June 11, 2024

Reel Big Studios, Vero Entertainment, Pinnacle Peak Pictures (God's Not Dead) and Fathom Events top 10 box office hit during its three-day special run, Forty-Seven Days with Jesus will be available on DVD and for purchase on digital platforms starting June 11, 2024. Post this

The family film garnered critical acclaim from Dove Foundation, Movieguide and has an IMDb ranking of 8.1.

"The new faith based film "47 Days With Jesus," is a dynamic and quirky take on this, juxtaposing the story of a modern day family with a musical retelling of the Easter story. And the result is an eclectic, art house story that tells the last 47 days of Jesus' time on earth, carrying the musicality of Bible based theatre classics and a heart akin to The Chosen."- Jesus Wired.com

"Completely Family-Friendly, this little Film That Can offers something for everyone."- Splash Magazine

"Forty-Seven Days with Jesus is a film the entire family can watch together that provides opportunities for conversations about Jesus, His life and why we place our faith & trust in Him." -Today's Christian Entertainment

Forty-Seven Days with Jesus tells the heartwarming Easter tale centered on the Burdon family, led by Joseph (Yoshi Barrigas) and Juliana (Catherine Lidstone). When the Burdons attend a reunion at Poppa and Nonna's ranch, they realize just how disconnected their family has become. Facing marital hiccups, teenaged angst and Poppa's health hurdles, the adults decide to share Poppa's enchanting 'Forty-Seven Days' story with the kids, transporting us back in time to see the miracles of Jesus' final 47 days on Earth. When an unexpected business opportunity places Joseph at a crossroads, his commitment to his family is tested. Can the Burdons pull together in the face of uncertainty? With Poppa's tale as their guide, they embark on a journey towards unity and rediscover the true essence of walking in faith.

Featuring an unforgettable original soundtrack, Forty-Seven Days with Jesus contains a powerful portrayal of Jesus' life that reminds us all of The Gospel's enduring impact.

Alongside Barrigas and Lidstone, Forty-Seven Days with Jesus also stars Cameron Arnett (Overcomer) and Joshua Triplett (Grey's Anatomy). The film is directed by Emilio Palame and David M. Gutel who also wrote the film with the Executive Producer Rolland Jacks. Palame is producing alongside Donald Nguyen and Kristen Brancaccio for Reel Big Studios in conjunction with Vero Entertainment. Words and music written by Jacks, arrangements and orchestration by Palame (Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide), vocal arrangements/production by Grammy Award-winner Darlene Koldenhoven (Sister Act 1 & 2) and underscore composed by Palame, Guy Moon and Michael O'Neill.

For more information on Forty-Seven Days with Jesus, please visit FortySevenDaysFilm.com.

About Reel Big Studios:

Reel Big Studios is a production company based in Orange County. They specialize in producing coming-of-age, family films and musicals. Their focus is on creating relatable, heartwarming content that appeals to a wide audience, combining the challenges of growing up with themes of friendship and adventure. https://reelbigstudio.com/

About Mill Creek Entertainment:

Mill Creek Entertainment is the home entertainment industry's leading independent studio for Blu-ray, DVD, and digital distribution. With direct sales pipelines to all primary retail and online partners, Mill Creek Entertainment licenses, produces, markets and distributes a dynamic array of film and television content to over 30,000 retail stores and thousands of websites reaching millions of customers across North America.

Mill Creek Entertainment's expansive library includes Oscar®-winning theatrical feature films, Emmy®-winning classic and current TV series, original documentary productions and pop-culture favorites that enlighten, educate and entertain. Mill Creek Entertainment is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Pinnacle Peak Pictures:

Pinnacle Peak Pictures is a leading faith and family-friendly film production and distribution studio created in 2005 by Michael Scott and David A.R. White. The studio is responsible for breakout theatrical films including God's Not Dead, The Case for Christ, Do You Believe? and the upcoming God's Not Dead: In God We Trust (Fall 2024).

The mission of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is to establish themselves as a full-service production and distribution company focusing on theatrical film and international TV & video distribution in the family and inspirational marketplace. It is their goal to tell stories that are not only entertaining and compelling, but to do so in a way that the whole family can enjoy. Their web site is www.pinnaclepeakpictures.com

Media Contact

Christina Garvin, Sundari PR, 1 8053500408, [email protected], www.sundaripr.com

SOURCE Fathom Events