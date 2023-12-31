Top 10 Celebrity Homes of 2023: Brad Pitt, Rod Stewart, Gisele Bündchen, Elton John & More

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

With the new year, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com has a look at the Top 10 celebrity homes of 2023. Celebrity homes such as Rod Stewart's beautiful French Renaissance-style mansion, Jim Carrey's longtime Los Angeles home, Gisele Bündchen's Florida equestrian ranch, the New Orleans home that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought in 2006 to serve as a base for their Make it Right Foundation, Elton John's longtime Atlanta residence, Robin Williams' San Francisco home, the Miami home that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sold just a few weeks before they filed for divorce, Jacqueline Kennedy's Georgetown home, Paul Anka's Thousand Oaks mansion and Bob Dylan's traditional home in Scotland.

Rod Stewart

For over 50 years, the London-born-and-raised Sir Rod Stewart's distinctive-raspy voice and charismatic stage presence have made him a beloved and very successful artist. His all-time classic songs including "Mandolin Wind," "Tonight's the Night," "Forever Young," and "Maggie May" have provided a soundtrack to generations from baby boomers to Generation Z.

One of music's biggest stars, Rod's home is also huge with 13 bedrooms and 28,500 square feet on over three acres of prime Los Angeles North Beverly Park turf. A bit flamboyant, just like the owner, the home has a striking yellow exterior, a large Las Vegas-style fountain and ornate double doors that welcome visitors to the home's grand foyer. The first floor has two sitting rooms with intricate moldings, traditionally decorated and filled with Old World treasures. There is a gourmet kitchen next to the tea room and the den with fireplaces and loggias, a wine room, an exquisite dining room that seats 20, a bar that rivals the best of the European taverns with a large mirror and several oil-painted Renaissance nudes, French doors that lead to the covered loggia, manicured grounds, a wood-paneled library, wood-inlay floors, and in case one bar isn't enough there is also a green speakeasy perfect for a nightcap – perhaps following a Rod concert. There is also a 4,500-square-foot guesthouse. Rod's home is also a star and for sale at $80 million, an increase from the original list of $70 million.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Celebrity power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie took the world by storm during their intense twelve-year relationship. The world's most beautiful woman and People Magazine's sexiest man met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They would go on to have six children and founded several humanitarian foundations before getting married at one of their many properties – an estate in Correns, France known as Château Miraval – in 2014. The frequent subject of tabloids and celebrity gossip, "Brangelina" separated in 2016.

In 2006, Brad and Angelina purchased a historic home in New Orleans' French Quarter to serve as a base for their Make it Right Foundation, devoted to the environmentally friendly rebuilding of homes damaged by Hurricane Katrina. Sold when the couple split up, the mansion went to auction in 2023 and sold for $2.5 million.

Elton John

Elton John is the most successful solo artist in the history of the Billboard charts, with more than 50 number-one hits, seven number-one albums, and over 300 million in record sales. John is responsible for such chart-toppers as "Rocket Man," "Crocodile Rock," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and his tribute to Princess Diana, "Candle in the Wind," is the best-selling single of all time. He has received two Oscars, a Tony, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. The revered artist has recently completed his final tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, which became the highest-grossing concert series of all time. Moving permanently to his Windsor, England estate, Elton listed the Atlanta condo that had been his US base for thirty years for sale at $4.995 million. It sold quickly for $7.2 million, about 45% over the list price.

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan, one of America's greatest songwriters, rose to fame during the 1960s with such hits as "Blowin' in the Wind" and "The Times They Are A-Changin'." His songs captured the tumultuous spirit of the '60s and became anthems for the anti-war and civil rights movements. The winner of ten Grammy awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Dylan has sold over 145 million albums and performed over 3,000 shows. For the last 17 years, the prolific artist owned a stately mansion known as Aultmore House in the Cairngorm National Park in Scotland. In 2023, Dylan listed the property for sale at $3.9 million. It sold over the list price for $5 million.

