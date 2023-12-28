Top 10 Dog Names of 2023 Revealed: Luna and Charlie Lead the Pack

"Over 86% of dog parents consider their dogs to be part of the family, so it comes as no surprise that some of the top dog names this year also claimed spots on 2023's most popular baby names list," said Mindy Tenenbaum, CEO of DNA My Dog. Post this

Here are where the most popular dog names landed this year:

Top 10 Female Dog Names of 2023: Luna, Bella, Daisy, Lucy, Bailey, Rosie, Lilly, Hazel, Ivy, Molly

Top 10 Male Dog Names of 2023: Charlie, Buddy, Tucker, Max, Cooper, Bear, Jax, Jake, Duke, Hank

For the females, Luna and Bella held the top two spots for the second year in a row, meanwhile, Rosie jumped up the list from #18 in 2022 to #6 in 2023. Classic names took the lead spots on the male list with Charlie and Buddy, while Jake and Hank are the newest “people name” additions to the list in 2023.

“We love seeing all these wonderful names come through our system and learning what our customers connect with most,” DNA My Dog CEO Mindy Tenenbaum added. “Some names will always stand the test of time, but it’s really fun to see which new additions make the list each year, and what naming trends may have caused the shifts.”

