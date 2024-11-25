It's exciting to see FSA eligibility extend to cover devices that treat such a wide variety of needs, and FSA Store is proud to offer top products and brands to help account holders responsibly spend remaining FSA funds before the use-it-or-lose-it deadline. Post this

In addition to high-tech health devices, FSA Store carries more than 2,500 exclusively FSA-eligible products. To help consumers understand the December 31 FSA deadline, FSA Store offers an interactive deadline spending tool and searchable eligibility list.

10 "Hot" Health Tech Purchases With Your FSA

What is the FSA deadline? All FSAs have a deadline by which funds must be spent each year. The majority of employers that offer an FSA have a December 31 deadline, which means that employees who are enrolled in the FSA may need to spend all funds by December 31 with a few exceptions, otherwise unused funds will be forfeited. This December deadline is often referred to as the "use-it-or-lose-it deadline."

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill™, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, FSAStore.com, 651-230-9192, [email protected], FSAStore.com

SOURCE FSAStore.com