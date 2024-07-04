Top 10 Italian Rosés to try this summer with the Italian Wine Podcast

The beauty of Italian rosé wine is that there's not only one shade. You start with light pink and then you go to darker hues. And you got all these categories in front of you and it's just about how you use it. Post this

The charm of Italian rosé wine lies in its diversity: there are different expressions, different shades and versions, but they're all first class. Exploring the Bel Paese, you'll come across a wide range of unique pink sips from the north to the south, that deliver freshness, fruitiness and drinkability, made from so many different black grape varieties, both autochthonous and international, in many different styles: oaked or unoaked, dry to off-dry, still or sparkling.

Stevie Kim's team of oenologists made the following selection to provide an overview of the depth and scope of Italian rosé wines. Here they are, with comments from Stevie and Jeff Porter and some tasty pairing suggestions.

1.

Sicilia DOC Rosato, Planeta

Nero d'Avola 50%; Syrah 50%

The look of this vino rosa recalls the Provençal style: pale onion skin in color, it's an elegant glass that fits every occasion. This pleasant everyday wine is reminiscent of hibiscus, strawberry, raspberry and rhubarb. The perfect match? A delicate and savory seafood risotto.

2.

Bardolino Doc Chiaretto, Gentili

Corvina 55%; Corvinone 20%; Molinara 15%; Rondinella 10%

Pale salmon in color, fruity and juicy, it is clear proof that rosé wines can age pretty well, gaining in complexity by developing aromas and flavors of orange peel. To enjoy it at its best, pair it with some fried food, like cotoletta alla Milanese with its rich crust that craves for the Chiaretto's bright acidity or, if you feel like something more refined, you can go for a Tench Risotto.

3.

Coste della Sesia DOC Rosato "Al posto dei fiori", Le Pianelle

Nebbiolo 97%; Vespolina and Croatina 3%

According to Jeff Porter, the producer of this wine is the enfant terrible of Alto Piemonte. Compared to the first two samples, this is a warmer Rosato whose color recalls that of a French Tavel Rosé. On the palate, it shows substantial body and texture, intrinsic Nebbiolo tannins, but with an irresistible drinkability. It goes well with pork or chicken dishes.

4.

Castel del Monte Bombino Nero Docg Rosato "Pungirosa", Rivera

Bombino Nero 100%

This is a truly red fruit-driven Mediterranean wine, with bright freshness and a crispy sip. This is the wine you'd like to pop up on the table when you're having some barbecue pork ribs. Want to go for something more Italian instead? Try it with Apulian Orecchiette with cherry tomatoes, green beans and cacioricotta.

5.

Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC "Deìvaì", Cantina Tollo

Montepulciano 100%

Bright cherry in color, it is a tapestry of floral and fruity aromas flirting on a rich, crispy palate. This delicious summer wine is ideal for the seaside and its perfect match is the Abruzzo-style fish soup, with tomato, fish and shellfish.

6.

Toscana IGT Syrah Rosato, Stefano Amerighi

Syrah 100%

This Tuscan Rosato is pure juicy Syrah showing notes of violet, red cherry and red plum with the typical peppery notes of the variety. On the palate, it is fresh, fragrant and elegant with subtle well-integrated tannins and a velvety mouthfeel. The perfect pairing? A delicate Chianina tartare.

7.

Lambrusco di Sorbara Doc Frizzante Secco Rosato "Radice", Paltrineri

Lambrusco di Sorbara 100%

Lambrusco and Gnocco Fritto are a bite of heaven. This fresh, crispy and easy drinking Rosato from Emilia Romagna is characterized by a fine and persistent perlage that enhances aromas of wild strawberry, pomegranate, green apple and wild rose. Fresh and fragrant, it is ideal on summer days.

8.

Etna DOC Rosato, Graci

Nerello Mascalese 100%

Pure Nerello Mascalese showing intense aromas of raspberries, wild strawberries and pomegranate leading to a fresh and sapid mouthfeel. It is a perfect expression of a volcanic Rosato, being born on Mount Etna slopes at 600 m asl. It goes well with Cruditè, especially red prawns from Mazara del Vallo.

9.

Vsq Brut Pinot Nero Rosato Metodo Classico, Monsupello

Pinot Nero 100%

100% Pinot Nero from Oltrepò Pavese, one of the best sites in northern Italy to grow this variety. Its fine and persistent perlage leads to an elegant fruity and fragrant nose showing the typical yeasty notes of the traditional method. Hints of bread crust, ripe apple and Dog Rose please the palate. The lively acidity leaves the mouth clean, ready for another joyous sip. Fried meat or fish are both delicious pairing options – depending on your taste!

10.

Mitterberg IGT Lagrein Rosato, Nusserhof

Lagrein 100%

Trentino Alto-Adige is home of Lagrein, an autochthonous variety that calls for summer in its Rosa version. Aromas of blackberries and violets lead to an intense and elegant sip. On the palate, it is rounded and crisp, with a slightly intriguing bitter finish given by the soft tannin texture. Canederli Tirolesi is the ideal typical food pairing.

Italy is a mosaic of colors and flavors, with a wide selection of rosé wines that fit any occasion and please every palate, food friendly sips that always spark the joy of sharing!

Watch the InstaLive of the Wine Special – Rosé Edition with Stevie Kim and Jeff Porter Summer Livin' the Dolce Vita here: https://www.instagram.com/p/C841jX8tX9b/ .

