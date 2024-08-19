Top 10 Real Estate News: America's Important, Interesting & Weird Real Estate News

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Good Countries For People Who Leave U.S."

According to an expert immigration attorney, people looking to leave the U.S. should consider Panama, Spain, Hungary, Thailand, Belize and France. Recommendations are based on "steady real estate prices, low cost of living, stable political and economic environment, ease of commute to the U.S., and a large English-speaking population."

"Are Americans Giving Up On Home Buying?"

More Americans seem to be giving up on the idea of buying a home. Pending home sales are down to their lowest level since 2020, and, according to a recent Gallup survey, only 21% of Americans say now is a good time to buy a home.

"Kanye Unloads His Malibu Gut Job"

In 2021, Kanye West paid $57.3 million for a Malibu oceanfront home designed by architect-to-the-stars Tadao Ando but tore just about everything out of the home, leaving just a bare shell. He listed the home earlier this year for $53 million and quickly reduced the price to $39 million. The home recently sold; the sale price not yet revealed.

"Florida Home Prices Continue Steep Increase"

Despite higher interest rates, the median price of new Florida condos and homes continues to go up, to $419,200 in June. According to a recent report from Point2, the average price of a home in some parts of Florida has increased almost 100% since 2018.

"US Hi & Lo Cost-of-Energy States"

Wallethub.com had a look at the household energy costs in the United States. Winters are cold in Wyoming, which is reflected in an average monthly bill of almost $1,600. North Dakota comes in at #2 with a monthly bill of $840. New Mexico has the lowest energy costs at $376 per month.

"Plaza Hotel Condos Run Into a Rough Market"

With a slower market and more competition from newer buildings with more amenities, New York's famed Plaza Hotel is faced with a glut of unsold condo units. Almost one-fourth of the hotel inventory is currently listed for sale, and prices have sometimes plummeted. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger's unit was on the market for 11 years, listed as high as $80 million, but finally sold for just $31.25 million.

"The Teenage Judy Garland Home Sold"

The Los Angeles home that teen-star Judy Garland bought in 1938, the same year she was signed to star in 'The Wizard of Oz', has sold for $11 million. Featured in the most prominent home magazines at the time, such as 'Architectural Digest', the two-story white home and grounds are still a showplace with its circular-gated driveway, prestigious location, and timeless design. The home was built by Wallace Neff, who also designed homes for Mary Pickford, Fredric March and Charlie Chaplin.

"Martha Stewart Buys In 'Only Murders' Building"

Martha Stewart and her daughter, Alexis, have purchased an apartment in the New York building made famous by the hit Hulu TV show 'Only Murders in the Building'. The Belnord was built in 1908 on New York's Upper West Side on a full block between Broadway, Amsterdam, 86th, and 87th Streets. 'Only Murders in the Building' stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

"Arizona Is #1 Home-Flipping State"

Arizona is the best U.S. state for home flippers, according to a new analysis by a kitchen cabinet manufacturing company. Per their calculations, Arizonans sell a flipped home for an average of $429,787, a return on investment of about 20% after costs of buying, remodeling, and selling a fixer-upper. Nationally, the average flipped home sale price is $360,643, with an average remodeling cost of $67,791. Homes in Florida were the #2 flip-profit state.

