Top 10 Real Estate News: America's Important, Interesting and Strange Real Estate News

"No Need To Lock Your Doors In These Towns"

According to a recent study by AutomateLife.net, the #1 US town where residents think they don't need to lock their doors at night is Hollister, California; followed by Madison, Mississippi and New Braunfels, Texas.

"Top 10 Cities For Great Mansion Deals"

According to a report from Realtor.com, head to Indianapolis for a good deal on a big home. Based on the Realtor.com, analysis, Indy homes over 5,000 square feet are readily available for less than $1 million. Atlanta, Washington D.C. and Cleveland, Ohio also made the list.

"Florida Leads U.S. In People Gains"

More New Yorkers, New Jerseyites and Californians are packing their bags for good and moving to Florida. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 250,000 more people moved to Florida in 2022 than left the state. In New York, almost 70,000 residents moved to the Sunshine State. New Jersey and California also lost big to Florida.

"Dylan Sells Scottish Highlands Home"

Bob Dylan has sold his classic English-manor home in Scotland for $5.35 million. Known as Aultmore House in the Cairngorm National Park in Scotland, the home was built in 1914 and renovated in 2008. The estate includes six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, 25 acres of landscaped grounds, plus three cottages.

"Canadian Home Prices Are Up – Again"

Canadian home prices have increased almost every year since the 1960s, and the trend doesn't look to be changing any time soon. The 2023 Toronto market recorded 7,481 sales through June, up 16.5% from 2022. The average Toronto selling price was up 3.2% from 2022 to $1.18 million. Canada did not suffer the dramatic 2007-'12 home price crash that took place in the United States.

"Playboy Club Going To Auction"

The New York Playboy Club that opened in 2018 trying to recapture the cachet of the original 1960's image closed in less than a year. The building is now going to auction.

"Detroit Leads US Home Price Appreciation"

Metro Detroit home prices led the United States in appreciation in September - up 6.7% from 2022. Although the city's median prices hit an all-time high at $250,000, it was well behind the US national median price of $391,800.

"A Pink Mansion On Florida's Millionaire's Mile"

A stretch of waterfront mansions on South Florida's Millionaire's Mile includes some of the country's most expensive homes. Located on both the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway between Boca Raton's waterfront mansions and a long stretch of Pompano Beach oceanfront condos, a tri-level pink mansion has recently come on the market at $21.7 million.

"Hard Times For Billionaire's Row"

New York's Billionaire's Row, where some of the richest people in the world bought some of the most expensive condos in the world in the early 2000s, is going through a sales slump. Several of the neighborhood's listings have been on the market for months and/or have had big price reductions. Almost half of the Billionaire's Row units are currently for sale, which includes developer inventory and resales.

