Top 10 Real Estate News: America's Important, Interesting and Strange Real Estate News

"California Median Home Prices Hit $900,000"

For the first time, median home prices have hit $900,000 in California. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median sale price of a home in California soared to $904,210 in April – up 11.4% from April 2023.

"Amenities Today's Home Buyers Want"

It seems that home buyers no longer want granite countertops and wall-to-wall carpeting. According to a recent survey, today's buyers are looking for open floor plans, double vanities and quartz countertops.

"Some Good Real Estate News For Justin Timberlake"

Justin Timberlake finally got some good news with the sale of his 127-acre horse farm for a staggering $8 million. Located near Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee, the property was originally purchased by Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, in 2015 for $4 million.

"Florida's Next Beach Boom Town"

Even though it has one of the country's best beaches and is located next door to Fort Lauderdale, even the spring break kids stayed away. Now Pompano Beach condos are the hotbed of South Florida construction development, with a dozen new projects, including both Ritz Carlton and Waldorf Astoria residences, under construction or in the pipeline.

"It's Official – J. Lo & Ben Are Selling"

After weeks of marital-issue and house-selling rumors, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have listed their LA mansion, just one year after buying the 12-bedroom home. The almost-newlyweds spent two years searching for the perfect family home, looking at numerous properties before they decided on the home they are now hoping to sell for $68 million.

"US Home Inventory Coming Back"

After years of home-listing declines, the US market is finally starting to turn around. May was the seventh consecutive month of homes-for-sale increases, and there are currently 35% more homes on the market than in 2023.

"Free Pennsylvania Summer Home – 17 Rooms"

The historic Hood Mansion in Limerick, Pennsylvania was built in 1834 by John McClellan Hood, an Irish immigrant, as a summer home for his large family. Known as "Bessie Belle," the 17-room mansion is free to anyone who can move it. The Eastern Pennsylvania Preservation Society hopes to find someone soon, before the home is torn down to make way for a warehouse.

"America's Dirtiest Towns"

According to a recent analysis, America's dirtiest cities are San Bernardino, CA; Detroit; and Reading, PA. The findings are not based on litter but are based on factors such as air quality and drinking water. The cleanest towns are Lynchburg, VA; Duluth, MN; and Redwood, CA.

