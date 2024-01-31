Top 10 US Bank Projects More than $39 Million Savings by Leveraging Archive360 Technology to Decommission Legacy Systems, Boost Data Governance and Reduce Risk

It's our mission to help leaders in heavily regulated industries achieve significant cost savings while negotiating complex issues around data retention requirements, operational resilience tied to emerging mandates, and the evolving cybersecurity environment. Post this

Business Challenges:

Thanks in part to robust growth, the bank has faced challenges related to operational shifts, changing business requirements and cloud migration. For these and other reasons, it has opted to sunset nearly 100 applications annually, many of which were affected by record retention mandates. Even though it has a company-wide record governance program, responsibility for implementing record management policies is assigned to the owner of each business application. As a result, legacy systems with data subject to retention requirements were kept running in the background for the duration of the requirement (up to seven years).

The key problems included unnecessary legacy application expenditures; excessive data storage and processing costs; slower search and reporting performance; greater risk of sensitive data modification, deletion or exposure; and the rising cost of data discovery. As the need for a centralized data governance solution became clear, the company developed a business case to meet this goal.

This search led to the Archive360 platform. The innovative technology reduces the traditional reliance on data creators, shifts the dynamic from app- to data-centric management and fundamentally enables data management based on its value and risk.

By implementing the Archive360 Unified Data Governance Platform, the bank will:

Know exactly what data resides in its business apps and file shares, and how it should be managed

Enhance data management by centralizing and automating data governance throughout the enterprise

Ensure that records are consistently and compliantly managed (classified, secured, accessed, retained, legally held, disposed, reported) across all business applications and file shares

Slash legacy application licensing, administrative and maintenance costs

Save active application data storage and processing costs by moving inactive data from Tier 1 production environment to less costly cloud archives

Retain complete control over all types of data (storage, processing speed/ costs, encryption keys, security protocols)

Provide new data sources for analytics, machine learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI); and

Accelerate cloud adoption by leveraging Archive360's cloud expertise.

About Archive360

Archive360 is the unified data governance company transforming how organizations identify, collect, manage and act on their data. Businesses and government agencies worldwide rely on the security, scalability and scope of our cloud-native platform to address their increasing data governance obligations across growing volumes of disparate data. With Archive360, our customers are eliminating data silos, securing data access, increasing data insights, while reducing cost and risk. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. To learn more, please visit www.archive360.com.

